Skip to main content

Florida vs. USF football preview, prediction

What to expect when Florida hosts USF on the Week 3 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Florida hopes to find some momentum and stability after its first loss of the season when the Gators host USF in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

Florida dipped 6 spots to No. 18 in the AP poll after losing to Kentucky at home last weekend, while USF comes in at 1-1 following a defeat against BYU and a win over Howard.

Here's what you need to know about this Saturday's matchup in the Swamp.

Florida vs. USF football preview, prediction

Week 3 college football schedule: Florida vs. USF

Week 3 college football schedule: Florida vs. USF

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Game odds, point spreads, betting lines

Line: Florida -24.5

O/U: 59

Moneyline: UF -5000 USF +1400

FPI pick: Florida 93.9%

What you need to know

USF: The Bulls have good balance on offense so far this year, except when it comes to scoring. Gerry Bohanon hasn't thrown a TD yet this year, but the Bulls are over 300 yards rushing in 2 games while posting a near-6 ypc average and have scored 8 times on the ground (6 of those in 1 game). But they have a tough time moving the chains, checking in at just 25% on third down attempts.

Florida: Despite the praise Anthony Richardson got in the opener, he's yet to throw a TD pass in 2 outings. But he's run for 3 and the Gators are over 6 ypc on the ground with 2 backs carrying for over 7 and have 419 combined yards. UF's front seven played admirably against Kentucky and should lock down USF's ground attack, forcing Bohanon to win the game with his arm. 

Florida vs. USF: Fast Facts

+ USF ran for 6 TDs against Howard, the 2nd most in school history

+ Florida allowed 22 first-half rushing yards this season

+ Bulls return 93% of their rushing production from last season

+ Florida has won 13 straight non-conference regular season games since 2018

+ USF returns 24 of its 25 rushing TDs from a year ago

+ Gators are 28-4 when scoring 30-plus points since 2018 and 1-9 when scoring less than 21 

+ USF is 0-13 under Jeff Scott when opponents lead at the half

+ Florida averages 209.5 rush yards per game with 3 100-yard runners

+ USF is 0-17 under Scott when allowing 21-plus points

+ Florida edge Brenton Cox has 33 QB hurries and 24.5 TFLs and posted a hurry in 8 straight games

+ Bulls are 4-1 when under Scott when running for 200-plus yards

+ Florida has out-sacked opponents by a plus-25 margin since 2021

+ USF is 2-12 under Scott when opponents score first

What happens?

florida gators football

Richardson should have adequate time to develop his deeper passing game behind a line that only allowed its first sack more than 6 quarters into the season and shouldn't be too overwhelmed by the Bulls' pass rush.

That, combined with a gifted backfield that has two 7-plus yard per carry backs in Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson, not to mention Richardson's own proven mobility, should help the Gators control the pace, move the chains, get into scoring position with some ease.

Florida's run stop will fare well against USF's backs after holding Kentucky to just 1.8 ypc and 70 total rush yards last week, while its pursuit group off the edge has the room to shrink the pocket and throw Bohanon out of rhythm.

This week should also allow UF to more fully establish its receivers on the perimeter and provide Richardson some reliable targets downfield, a trend this offense has lacked and will need when it opens SEC play.

College Football HQ Prediction: Florida 38, USF 10

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Florida Gators college football
News

Florida vs. USF football preview, prediction

By James Parks
alabama football jahmyr gibbs
News

Alabama vs. UL Monroe football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Scenes at an NC State college football game.
News

NC State vs. Texas Tech football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Miami Hurricanes college football
News

Xavier Restrepo injury: Top Miami WR to miss Texas A&M game

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
News

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3 games

By James Parks
Texas A&M comes into the 2022 college football season looking to make waves in the SEC and playoff race.
News

Texas A&M vs. Miami football preview, prediction

By James Parks
jaren hall byu football
News

BYU vs. Oregon football preview, prediction

By James Parks
ole miss football rebels
News

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football preview, prediction

By James Parks