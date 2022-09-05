Florida State player takes shot at Brian Kelly: 'No fake accents'

One Florida State player wanted to rub it in after beating LSU

Sunday's opener wasn't exactly what LSU was hoping for in Brian Kelly's first game as football coach, and one Florida State player had some fun with it.

After the Seminoles beat LSU in shocking fashion — a 24-23 defeat earned on a last-second extra-point block that would have tied the game — FSU lineman Dillan Gibbons took a shot at Kelly.

“No fake accents on this team,” Gibbons wrote on Twitter, along with a celebratory photo in the locker room after Florida State's upset victory.

Gibbons was of course referring to the now viral moment back when Brian Kelly first spoke to LSU fans after being named the school's football coach.

The famous son of Boston appeared to throw a little twang into his remarks when addressing supporters at a basketball game in December.

Kelly has bigger problems than his accent after his debut as LSU football coach.

His team's offense struggled badly through the first three quarters of the game behind a sluggish offensive line showing, and star receiver Kayshon Boutte didn't record a catch before the intermission.

LSU mounted a comeback and appeared on the edge of tying the game at 24 when Jayden Daniels connected with Jaray Jenkins on a dramatic TD play with no time left on the clock.

But the Noles blocked Damian Ramos' extra point attempt, sealing the astonishing victory.

“I’m not here to say we take any solace in a loss,” Kelly said after the game.

“The reality is we’ve got some learning to do. We’ve got to coach better, and we’ve got to play better.”

