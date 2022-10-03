Georgia vs. Auburn odds, spread, lines: Week 6 college football picks, predictions

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry kicks off this weekend with Georgia and Auburn headed in apparently different directions as college football's Week 6 action gets started on Saturday.

Georgia is college football's defending national champions, but coming off sluggish, close wins over Kent State and Missouri.

Auburn is at two losses through five games after taking a beating from Penn State and a close one at home against rival LSU, and seems to be on the verge of firing head coach Bryan Harsin every week.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Georgia vs. Auburn odds, spread, predictions

Week 6 college football schedule: Georgia vs. Auburn

The computer is predicting a comfortable win at home, as Georgia has the 93.9 percent chance to defeat Auburn on Saturday.

That leaves AU just a 6.1 percent shot at upsetting the Bulldogs on the road.

The oddsmakers also project an easy time for Georgia, which comes into the game as 29.5 point favorites, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 48.5 points for the matchup.

That spread is somewhat historic, as college football analyst Phil Steele pointed out: "Last year, Georgia was -15 vs. Auburn, which was the most they had been favored by in the series since I have been tracking lines (1976). This year, [Georgia has] nearly doubled that."

Georgia dropped to No. 3 on the index's 131 college football rankings after playing two closer-than-expected games the last two weeks.

But the computer still estimates Georgia has the 65.3 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff and the 16.4 percent shot to win the national championship. That may not seem very high, but it's still the third best mark nationally behind Ohio State and leader Alabama.

FPI projects Georgia will be 25.2 points better on average than the teams left on its schedule and will win 11.6 games on the season.

Auburn checks in at No. 48 on the national FPI rankings and projected to be 5.3 points better than the teams remaining on its schedule.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

