Skip to main content

Georgia football star Stetson Bennett released after arrest (Video)

Stetson Bennett was released after being arrested on a public intoxication charge
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Georgia football star Stetson Bennett was arrested in Dallas over the weekend on a public intoxication charge, as first reported by WFAA.

Now, a new video has surfaced of Bennett being released from the detention center in Dallas where he was held by police.

You can see the video of his departing here, walking quickly out of the center in a hoodie, declining to show his face as he's escorted to a waiting vehicle.

Stetson Bennett arrest

The 25 year old was taken into police custody around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning after police received reports of a man banging on doors.

Police officers found Bennett and "determined he was intoxicated," according to a police news release.

Bennett was taken to a city detention center and booked.

Stetson Bennett at Georgia

Bennett walked on at Georgia in 2017 and then left for a junior college before returning to the Bulldogs and going on a historic run.

Georgia won two straight College Football Playoff national championships with Bennett at quarterback in 2021 and 2022.

He went 28-3 as the Bulldogs' starter and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in the 2022 season.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
News

Georgia football star Stetson Bennett released after arrest (Video)

By James Parks
Football schedule, games today
Schedules

Football schedule, picks today: Championship Sunday Games

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
News

Georgia football star Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, police say

By James Parks
NFL football schedule, scores
Schedules

2023 Football Schedule: Home, Away Games and Opponents

By James Parks
nfl draft
Picks

Mel Kiper reveals pick for No. 1 quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft

By James Parks
Wisconsin Badgers football
News

Former college football player convicted of killing two women

By James Parks
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 National Signing Day

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

College Football Winners, Losers at 2023 NFL Draft Deadline

By James Parks