Georgia vs. Kentucky score prediction by college football computer model

A pair of SEC East rivals meet up in Lexington this weekend as consensus No. 1 Georgia takes on Kentucky in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Georgia is in line to make the College Football Playoff as defending national champion, easily favored in its last two regular season games and expected to be in the SEC Championship Game against LSU after that.

Kentucky has lost four of its last six games overall and is coming off a loss to Vanderbilt at home and hasn't scored 30 points in a game since September.

What can we expect from the matchup this week?

SP+ Picks, a prediction model created by ESPN analyst Bill Connelly, forecasts that the game will come down to the slimmest of margins.

Georgia vs. Kentucky pick, prediction

Georgia vs. Kentucky score prediction: The computer model projects that Georgia will defeat Kentucky, 32-12, and has the outstanding 88 percent chance to win the game outright.

Point spread: The lines at SI Sportsbook list Georgia as the 22.5 point favorites to win the game, and set the over/under mark at 49.5 points for the matchup.

FPI prediction: Georgia has the overwhelming 93.0 percent chance to win the game, according to Football Power Index computers that predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times using past scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Georgia will beat Kentucky, 37-13, cover the spread, and hit the over.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on the main CBS network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Where Georgia is right now: Still undefeated and boasting a major victory over then-CFP No. 1 Tennessee two weeks ago, the Bulldogs are widely projected to finish the regular season undefeated and is favored to win the SEC Championship Game. Much is rightly made of the Bulldogs' defensive production, but Stetson Bennett also leads college football's No. 4 scoring offense, managing 41.4 points per game, an improvement of four points from last season's championship team.

Where Kentucky is right now: Picking up the pieces in what was supposed to be another 10-win season, but has become a 6-4 effort stymied by an offense that ranks 66th nationally with a 0.2 point per game scoring margin against opponents and is 84th in points per play. Will Levis hit just 109 yards passing with no touchdowns and was under 5 yards per pass against Vanderbilt last week.

