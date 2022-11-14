Georgia vs. Kentucky picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of old SEC East rivals meet up in Lexington this weekend as division champ Georgia pays a visit to reeling Kentucky in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Georgia clinched the division and a berth in the SEC Championship Game against surprise West champion LSU after defeating Mississippi State last weekend and moving to a perfect 10-0 with its sights set on the College Football Playoff.

Kentucky has struggled to repeat its success from last season, coming in at 6-4 with a 3-4 mark in conference games and fresh off being the first SEC team to lose to Vanderbilt since the middle of the 2019 season.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.



Georgia vs. Kentucky picks, predictions

Week 12 college football picks: Georgia vs. Kentucky

Georgia's chance of victory: The computers give the Bulldogs an overwhelming 93.0 percent chance to defeat Kentucky on Saturday.

Kentucky's chance of victory: That leaves the Wildcats with a 7.0 percent shot to upset Georgia and defend its home field.

Georgia vs. Kentucky point spread: Georgia comes into the game as strong 22.5 point favorites to beat the Wildcats, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 49.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -3333, Kentucky +1100

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Georgia will defeat Kentucky, 37-13, and cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET and 2:30 p.m. CT on the main CBS network and streams on fuboTV fuboTV (Try for free).

Georgia predictions: The computers named the Bulldogs the No. 1 team in its 131 college football rankings this week and rate its strength of schedule as No. 44 nationally, and the easiest in the SEC this season.

Kentucky predictions: FPI slows the Wildcats as No. 47 nationally while ranking their strength of schedule as the 33rd most difficult in the country.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah Penn State Oregon North Carolina Ole Miss Washington UCLA UCF Notre Dame Kansas State Florida State Tulane Cincinnati Coastal Carolina Oklahoma State Oregon State

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook