Georgia vs. Kentucky picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

Georgia vs. Kentucky odds, spread, lines: Week 12 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Picks and predictions for Georgia vs. Kentucky on the Week 12 college football schedule
A pair of old SEC East rivals meet up in Lexington this weekend as division champ Georgia pays a visit to reeling Kentucky in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Georgia clinched the division and a berth in the SEC Championship Game against surprise West champion LSU after defeating Mississippi State last weekend and moving to a perfect 10-0 with its sights set on the College Football Playoff.

Kentucky has struggled to repeat its success from last season, coming in at 6-4 with a 3-4 mark in conference games and fresh off being the first SEC team to lose to Vanderbilt since the middle of the 2019 season.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Georgia vs. Kentucky picks, predictions

Georgia's chance of victory: The computers give the Bulldogs an overwhelming 93.0 percent chance to defeat Kentucky on Saturday.

Kentucky's chance of victory: That leaves the Wildcats with a 7.0 percent shot to upset Georgia and defend its home field.

Georgia vs. Kentucky point spread: Georgia comes into the game as strong 22.5 point favorites to beat the Wildcats, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 49.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -3333, Kentucky +1100

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Georgia will defeat Kentucky, 37-13, and cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET and 2:30 p.m. CT on the main CBS network and streams on fuboTV fuboTV (Try for free).

Georgia predictions: The computers named the Bulldogs the No. 1 team in its 131 college football rankings this week and rate its strength of schedule as No. 44 nationally, and the easiest in the SEC this season.

Kentucky predictions: FPI slows the Wildcats as No. 47 nationally while ranking their strength of schedule as the 33rd most difficult in the country.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. UCF
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Kansas State
  20. Florida State
  21. Tulane
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Oregon State

