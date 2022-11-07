Georgia vs. Mississippi State picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of cross-division SEC teams meet up this weekend as undefeated Georgia travels to Mississippi State in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Georgia looks to be in line to win the East Division and play in the SEC Championship Game after a statement victory over CFP No. 1 Tennessee last weekend behind a big-play offense and a dominant defensive performance.

Mississippi State needed overtime to take down Auburn last week, moving to 6-3 on the season with a 3-3 mark in SEC play and still the Egg Bowl to come in three weeks' time.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Playoff computer prediction model projects the game.

Georgia vs. Mississippi State picks, predictions

Georgia's chance of victory: The computer is siding heavily with Georgia, which has the 84.2 percent chance to defeat MSU and preserve its perfect record.

Mississippi State's chance of victory: That leaves State with the outside 15.8 percent shot to complete what would be one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Georgia vs. Mississippi State point spread: Georgia comes into the game as the 16.5 point favorites to win the game, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 52.5 points

Moneyline: The book didn't announce moneyline odds for the matchup.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Central on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Georgia predictions: The computers rate the Bulldogs as the No. 1 team on the index's 131 college football rankings owing to a national-best 28.1 point per game projected scoring margin against an average team on a neutral field.

FPI gives Georgia the 98.7 percent chance to win the division, a 78.5 percent shot to take the SEC title, the 90.8 percent likelihood to make the College Football Playoff, and a 33.6 percent shot to win the national championship.

Mississippi State predictions: The index projects the Bulldogs will win 7.5 games, giving them a 50/50 shot to beat Ole Miss in the finale.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

