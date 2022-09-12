Skip to main content

Georgia vs. South Carolina odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Picks, predictions for Georgia vs. South Carolina on Week 3 college football schedule
College Football Playoff defending national champion Georgia comes into Week 3 action having allowed just 3 total points and now opens up SEC play with a date at East rival South Carolina.

Georgia checks in at 2-0 following dominating victories against Oregon and Samford, while the Gamecocks are 1-1 after a win over Georgia State and a loss to resurgent Arkansas.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Georgia vs. South Carolina football picks, prediction

Week 3 college football schedule: Georgia vs. South Carolina

Football Power Index is siding comfortably with Georgia, which has a 91.2 percent chance to defeat South Carolina in the SEC opener.

By contrast, the Gamecocks have an 8.8 percent shot to upset UGA.

The oddsmakers also project a victory for the Bulldogs, who come into the game as 24.5 point favorites, according to the opening line set by SI Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 50.5 points.

Georgia comes in at No. 3 in the FPI's latest college football rankings, a curious position given that AP top 25 voters jumped the Bulldogs over Alabama in this week's poll to the No. 1 spot in the nation.

The index projects Georgia will win 11.5 games this season and is estimated to be an average of 26.8 points better than the teams on its schedule.

The computer ranks South Carolina at No. 48 overall nationally, down 3 spots after last weekend's loss, predicted to win 5.8 games this season.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football top 25 rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

