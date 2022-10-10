LSU vs. Florida picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

LSU vs. Florida odds, spread, lines: Week 7 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for LSU vs. Florida on the Week 7 college football schedule
A pair of SEC rivals meet up this weekend in the Swamp as Florida hosts LSU in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday.

Florida has won two straight, beating Eastern Washington and division rival Missouri, while LSU dropped an ugly 40-13 decision to LSU last week after having won four straight games before then.

LSU comes in at 4-2 with a 2-1 mark against SEC teams, while Florida is 4-2 overall with a 1-2 record in conference games.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

LSU vs. Florida picks, predictions

The computer is going with the visitors this weekend, as LSU has the 62.8 percent chance to defeat Florida on the road on Saturday.

That leaves the Gators a 37.2 percent shot to take down the Tigers and move to .500 in SEC games on the year.

The oddsmakers project a close matchup, as Florida comes in the narrow 2.5 point favorites over LSU, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 48 points.

LSU has been a favorite of the index all season, placing No. 11 in its latest 131 college football rankings, projected to win 7.4 games on the season, and owes its high ranking here to its estimated per-game scoring margin: plus-14.2 points over its remaining opponents going forward.

Florida checks in at No. 39 on the computer's updated poll, predicted to win 6.6 games this year and to be 6.9 points better on average than its opponents.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison

