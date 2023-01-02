Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for NFL is job is offered: report

Skip to main content

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will leave for the NFL if the job is right: report

Once again, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is the target of NFL rumors

Not for the first time, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is the target of rumors that he may leave for a position in the NFL, and that's true again after the Wolverines lost in the College Football Playoff semifinal stage.

Harbaugh "will leave Michigan for the NFL if a franchise offers him a coaching job," according to a new report from The Athletic.

"I think it's a done deal if he gets an offer," a source near Harbaugh said.

Last offseason, Harbaugh was notably absent from Michigan on National Signing Day as he was in contact with the Minnesota Vikings, but wasn't offered a job.

After that experience, Harbaugh returned to Michigan and hinted that it would be the last time he was interested in returning to the NFL.

Harbaugh's team repeated its success from the year prior during the 2022 football season, amassing the school's first-ever 13-0 regular season record, defeating Ohio State again, and making the College Football Playoff a second time.

Michigan, ranked No. 2 in the CFP rankings, fell to No. 3 TCU, 51-45, in a dramatic Fiesta Bowl semifinal game.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers over four seasons from 2011 to 2014, placing first in the NFC West in his first two years, losing two NFC Championship Games and to Baltimore in Superbowl XLVII.

Jim Harbaugh at Michigan

Harbaugh has amassed a 74-25 record at Michigan since 2015, including a 51-17 mark in Big Ten play.

2015 10-3 (6-2 Big Ten), 3rd in Big Ten East, won Citrus Bowl, No. 12 in AP college football rankings

2016 10-3 (7-2), 3rd in East, lost Orange Bowl, No. 10

2017 8-5 (5-4), 4th in East, lost Outback Bowl, unranked

2018 10-3 (8-1) T-1st in East, lost Peach Bowl, No. 14

2019 9-4 (6-3), 3rd in East, lost Citrus Bowl, No. 18

2020 2-4 (2-4), T-5th in East, no bowl, unranked

2021 12-2 (8-1), T-1st in East, Big Ten champion, lost College Football Playoff semifinal

2022 13-1 (9-0), 1st in East, Big Ten champion, lost College Football Playoff semifinal

Jim Harbaugh in the NFL

The coach led the San Francisco 49ers organization over four seasons, including three playoff berths.

2011 13-3, 1st in NFC West, Lost NFC Championship Game

2012 11-4-1, 1st in NFC West, Lost Super Bowl XLVII

2013 12-4, 2nd in NFC West, Lost NFC Championship Game

2014 8-8, 3rd in NFC West, no playoffs

(Athletic)

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings in 2021.
