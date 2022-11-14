Michigan vs. Illinois picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Big Ten rivals meet up at the Big House as undefeated Michigan welcomes Illinois in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Perfect through 10 games, the Wolverines are sitting pretty in the top four and seemingly headed into the Ohio State game with a chance to make the Big Ten Championship Game and, from there, the College Football Playoff.

Illinois seemed to have the West Division all sewn up, but two straight losses have put it in doubt after the Illini dropped decisions to Michigan State and Purdue.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Michigan vs. Illinois picks, predictions

Michigan's chance of victory: The computers favor the Wolverines by a comfortable 90.7 percent margin to win the game outright.

Illinois' chance of victory: By contrast, the one-time favorites in the West have just a 9.3 percent shot to win, and could be headed for a third-straight loss.

Michigan vs. Illinois point spread: Michigan comes into the game as 17.5 point favorites over Illinois, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 43.5 points

Moneyline: Illinois +600, Michigan -1000

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Michigan will win the game outright by defeating Illinois, 34-13, and cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 12 p.m. Eastern and 11 a.m. Central on the ABC network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Michigan predictions: The index posted Michigan at No. 4 in its 131 college football rankings this week, projected to win 11.5 games on the season and sitting second in the Big Ten with a 26.5% chance to win the league and a 65.0% shot to make the College Football Playoff, both behind Ohio State.

Illinois predictions: FPI rates Illinois as the No. 32 team nationally with a narrow 12.7 percent chance to win the Big Ten West, behind new favorite Purdue (49.8%) and even Iowa (26.7%).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

