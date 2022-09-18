Skip to main content

Michigan vs. Maryland odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for Michigan vs. Maryland on the Week 4 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Michigan and Maryland meet up in the Big House as perfect 3-0 teams in the Big Ten opener on Saturday in college football's Week 4 action.

Michigan has scored 50-plus points in its first 3 games for the first time ever, albeit against a cushy non-conference slate, while Maryland is coming off an impressive 7-point win over up-and-comer SMU.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Michigan vs. Maryland odds, spread, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Maryland

Week 4 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Maryland

Michigan comes into Saturday's game as the favorite, with a comfortable 84.7 percent chance to defeat Maryland in the conference opener.

That leaves Maryland a 15.3 percent chance to upset the Wolverines.

Oddsmakers are also siding with Michigan, which opens up as 17 point favorites over the Terrapins, according to the opening line at Caesars Sportsbook.

Michigan comes in at No. 4 in the latest FPI 131 college football rankings after Saturday's 59-0 rout over UConn, a improvement of 1 spot from the week prior.

FPI projects Michigan will win 10.3 games on the season with a solid 31.0 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff this year, and estimated UM will be 20.9 points better on average than the teams on its schedule.

AP top 25 voters kept Michigan in the No. 4 slot after last weekend's win.

Maryland checks in at No. 29 on the computer's national rankings this week and is projected to win 7.5 games this season with a 94.7 percent shot at becoming bowl eligible with a plus-9.8 point differential in games this year.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

michigan wolverines football
News

Michigan vs. Maryland odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
News

Georgia vs. Kent State odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
Rankings

AP top 25 poll: Georgia stays at No. 1 in Week 4 college football rankings

By James Parks
Oklahoma Sooners college football
Rankings

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 4 announced

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide football
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 for Week 4

By James Parks
oklahoma sooners college football large
Rankings

College football power rankings for Week 4: Georgia, Alabama neck and neck

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines, a top 25 college football rankings mainstay
Rankings

College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 4

By James Parks
Auburn Tigers college football
News

College football Week 3 heroes and zeroes: Pac-12 up, Auburn down bad

By James Parks