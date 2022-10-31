Michigan State takes action after tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium

Skip to main content

Michigan State suspends players amid investigation into tunnel fight

Michigan State is looking into a fight its players started in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium
Multiple players were involved in a post-game fight in the locker room tunnel after Michigan's win over Michigan State on Saturday, and now MSU has suspended four players after coach Mel Tucker reviewed the situation.

The team suspended linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose, and defensive end Zion Young after Tucker looked at what he called "disturbing electronic evidence."

The video captured by Detroit News showed two alleged incidents, including a scuffle in which a Michigan player was shoved and kicked by several MSU players.

Another part of the incident was also filmed in which helmets were being swung at a Michigan player by others in Michigan State uniforms.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the incident with angry comments to reporters afterwards.

"Two of our players were assaulted," Harbaugh said. "You saw the video, the 10 on 1. Pretty bad."

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel also spoke at Harbaugh's press conference and demanded official action be taken against the MSU players.

"It is completely and utterly unacceptable," Manuel said, adding that he spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who was in attendance at the game.

"I talked to the commissioner and he's looking into it. The police are also looking into it. We'll leave it in their hands, but this is not how we should interact after the game.

"That's not the way another team should grab a player and do what they did. It's completely and utterly unacceptable. We will let the Big Ten and law enforcement handle it, but this is not what a rivalry should be about. It's not how it should be remembered."

Harbaugh added that one player sustained a nasal injury in the melee and may have had his nose broken by the Spartans players.

This was the second incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium in as many games after Penn State and Michigan players got into a heated exchange during halftime of the Wolverines' eventual 41-17 victory two weeks ago.

Harbaugh and Penn State coach James Franklin had a back and forth about that interaction, with the Michigan coach placing blame for it on his counterpart, calling Franklin the "ringleader" of that situation.

