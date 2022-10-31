Michigan State tunnel assault: Father of UM player will take legal action

The father of a Michigan football player who was allegedly assaulted in the locker room tunnel after Saturday's game is planning to press charges over the incident.

The father of Michigan player Gemon Green told ESPN he plans to take formal legal action against the MSU players who reportedly struck his son in the fight.

Green said his son was struck with a football helmet by Spartans players in the face, the back, and the shoulder.

A video emerged after the game of MSU players hitting a Michigan player with a helmet, but it's unclear from the footage if Green was the UM player in question.

The incident took place after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State.

In the tunnel, which both teams share at Michigan Stadium, a prolonged altercation erupted as several MSU players began striking Michigan players.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said that an unnamed player had sustained a nasal injury and may have had his nose broken in the fight.

Michigan State has already announced the indefinite suspension of four football players: linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose, and defensive end Zion Young.

That decision came after Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said he looked at what he called "disturbing electronic evidence" of the assault.

Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said they want formal consequences for what happened in the tunnel, and have approached Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and local law enforcement in that effort.

