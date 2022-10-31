Michigan State tunnel assault: Father of UM player will take legal action

Skip to main content

Michigan State tunnel assault: Michigan player's family says they will press charges

The fallout from the Michigan State tunnel assault continues as one Michigan player is taking the matter to court
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The father of a Michigan football player who was allegedly assaulted in the locker room tunnel after Saturday's game is planning to press charges over the incident.

The father of Michigan player Gemon Green told ESPN he plans to take formal legal action against the MSU players who reportedly struck his son in the fight.

Green said his son was struck with a football helmet by Spartans players in the face, the back, and the shoulder.

Related: Shocking video shows Michigan State players assaulting Michigan player after game

A video emerged after the game of MSU players hitting a Michigan player with a helmet, but it's unclear from the footage if Green was the UM player in question.

The incident took place after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State. 

In the tunnel, which both teams share at Michigan Stadium, a prolonged altercation erupted as several MSU players began striking Michigan players.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said that an unnamed player had sustained a nasal injury and may have had his nose broken in the fight.

Michigan State has already announced the indefinite suspension of four football players: linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose, and defensive end Zion Young.

That decision came after Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said he looked at what he called "disturbing electronic evidence" of the assault.

Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said they want formal consequences for what happened in the tunnel, and have approached Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and local law enforcement in that effort.

(ESPN)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

michigan football
News

Michigan State tunnel assault: Father of UM player will take legal action

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

When the College Football Playoff rankings are released

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Predicting the first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
News

Alabama vs. LSU picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
michigan state football fight
News

Michigan State takes action after tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium

By James Parks
georgia football
News

Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 10 games

By James Parks
georgia football
News

Georgia vs. Tennessee makes history: Here’s every 1 vs. 2 game in college football history

By James Parks