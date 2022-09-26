Minnesota vs. Purdue odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

Two old Big Ten rivals meet up in West Lafayette, one undefeated and the other at .500, as Minnesota squares off against Purdue in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

Minnesota is perfect through four games, including a statement 34-7 victory over Michigan State. Purdue owns losses to Penn State and Syracuse by a combined 7 points.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Minnesota vs. Purdue odds, spread, predictions

Week 5 college football picks: Minnesota vs. Purdue

The index is siding with the Gophers, which have the 80.1 percent chance to defeat the Boilermakers, according to the projection.

That leaves Purdue the 19.9 percent shot at upsetting Minnesota.

The oddsmakers are also going with the Gophers, who come into the game as 10.5 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 53.5 points for the matchup.

Minnesota comes in at No. 14 in the computer's 131 college football rankings, an improvement of 4 spots after last week's conference victory.

The index projects the Gophers will win 10.4 games on the season with a 73.9 percent chance to win the Big Ten West, the best mark in the division.

FPI predicts Minnesota will be 16.0 points better on average than the teams on its schedule with an outlier 10.9 percent shot at making the College Football Playoff as a result.

AP top 25 voters placed the Gophers in the No. 21 position after not having ranked the team up to now.

Purdue checks in at No. 35 on the FPI's national rankings, a drop of 5 spots, and predicted to win 6.4 games on the year and be 7.5 points better than the teams it will play.

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook