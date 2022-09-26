Skip to main content

Minnesota vs. Purdue odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Two old Big Ten rivals meet up in West Lafayette, one undefeated and the other at .500, as Minnesota squares off against Purdue in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

Minnesota is perfect through four games, including a statement 34-7 victory over Michigan State. Purdue owns losses to Penn State and Syracuse by a combined 7 points.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

The index is siding with the Gophers, which have the 80.1 percent chance to defeat the Boilermakers, according to the projection.

That leaves Purdue the 19.9 percent shot at upsetting Minnesota.

The oddsmakers are also going with the Gophers, who come into the game as 10.5 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 53.5 points for the matchup.

Minnesota comes in at No. 14 in the computer's 131 college football rankings, an improvement of 4 spots after last week's conference victory.

The index projects the Gophers will win 10.4 games on the season with a 73.9 percent chance to win the Big Ten West, the best mark in the division.

FPI predicts Minnesota will be 16.0 points better on average than the teams on its schedule with an outlier 10.9 percent shot at making the College Football Playoff as a result.

AP top 25 voters placed the Gophers in the No. 21 position after not having ranked the team up to now.

Purdue checks in at No. 35 on the FPI's national rankings, a drop of 5 spots, and predicted to win 6.4 games on the year and be 7.5 points better than the teams it will play.

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

How to watch college football this season

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

