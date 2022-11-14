Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

Notre Dame has taken the last eight from Boston College and is looking to make it nine as the Holy War kicks off in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Marcus Freeman's tenure in South Bend started off pretty wobbly with losses to Marshall and Stanford, but have recovered well since then, winning four straight games, including statement victories over the class of the ACC, beating both entrants to that league's conference title game: North Carolina and Clemson.

Boston College is just 3-7 on the year, with a loss to UConn, but coming off a statement 1-point win on the road against a ranked NC State team.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks, predictions

Week 12 college football picks: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Notre Dame's chance of victory: The computers favor the Fighting Irish to win the game with a comfortable 93.1 percent likelihood on Saturday.

Boston College's chance of victory: That leaves the Eagles with a 6.9 percent shot to win on the road against its rival.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College point spread: Notre Dame comes into the game as the 21 point favorites to defeat BC, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 46.5 points

Moneyline: Boston College +900, Notre Dame -2000

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Notre Dame will defeat Boston College, 34-13, and hit the over.

How to watch: The game is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and 1:30 p.m. CT on the main NBC network and streams on fuboTV fuboTV (Try for free).

Notre Dame predictions: The computers slot the Irish as the No. 17 team in their 131 college football rankings and rate their strength of schedule as the 18th most difficult in the nation this season.

Boston College predictions: FPI rates the Eagles as the No. 94 team nationally in its new rankings with the No. 32 most difficult remaining schedule in the country.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah Penn State Oregon North Carolina Ole Miss Washington UCLA UCF Notre Dame Kansas State Florida State Tulane Cincinnati Coastal Carolina Oklahoma State Oregon State

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook