Notre Dame vs. Navy picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of old rivals square off this weekend as Notre Dame travels to Baltimore to face Navy in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Navy is 3-6 on the year and has dropped three of the last four, most recently a 10-point decision to Cincinnati.

Notre Dame is 6-3 and back in the AP top 25 rankings after a dominant victory at home over CFP No. 4 Clemson, its third win over an ACC team this season.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Notre Dame's chance of victory: The computers project the Fighting Irish have the huge 91.1 percent chance to defeat Navy and win their seventh game of the season.

Navy's chance of victory: That leaves the Midshipmen with the 8.9 percent shot to upset the Irish and inch closer to bowl eligibility.

Notre Dame vs. Navy point spread: Notre Dame comes into the game as 17 points favorites to defeat Navy, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 42 points

Moneyline: Notre Dame -1000, Navy +550

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. Eastern and 11 a.m. Central on the ABC network and streams on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Notre Dame predictions: ND checks in at No. 15 on the index's 131 college football rankings after beating Clemson, projected to win 8.2 games on the season and expected to be 13.4 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

Navy predictions: The computer projects the Midshipmen will win 3.6 games on the season with a 0.4 percent chance to win six games and make a bowl with games against the Irish and a ranked UCF going into the finale against Army.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (62 1st-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

