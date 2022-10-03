Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds, spread, lines: Week 6 college football picks, predictions

Ohio State takes is No.3 total offense and its nation-leading scoring attack on the road for the first time in a battle with Michigan State as college football's Week 6 action kicks off on Saturday.

Sparty has dropped three in a row since starting 2-0 and allowing over 410 yards per game, while the Buckeyes are in top gear, covering 530 yards per game and putting up almost 49 points per game.

College Football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds, spread, predictions

Week 6 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

The computer is going with the visitors, as Ohio State has the comfortable 88.6 percent chance to defeat Michigan State on Saturday.

By contrast, MSU has the 11.4 percent shot to hand the Buckeyes their first loss of the season.

The oddsmakers favor Ohio State, which comes into the game as 25.5 points favorites, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 62 points for the matchup.

Related: College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 6

Ohio State checks in at No. 2 on the index's 131 college football rankings after easily defeating Rutgers last weekend.

The computer projects Ohio State has a 78.2 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, ahead of Michigan among Big Ten teams, and is estimated to be 27.5 points better on average than the teams on its schedule.

All of which adds up to a projected win total of 11.8 games for the Buckeyes, who also have the 24.5 percent chance to win the national championship, second best among all teams, trailing just Alabama, on the index model.

Michigan State places No. 32 on the index rankings this week, a drop of 3 points, and is estimated to win 5.3 games this season.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook