Oklahoma vs. Baylor picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Big 12 rivals who thought they would be much better than this meet up as Oklahoma hosts Baylor in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday.

Defending Big 12 champion Baylor has already lost three games, including two in conference by a combined 14 points, to Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

Oklahoma hasn't fared as expected in Brent Venables' debut season, allowing 41-plus points in three straight losses, but rebounding to win two straight, including against a then-ranked Kansas.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Oklahoma vs. Baylor picks, predictions

Week 10 college football picks: Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Baylor's chance of victory: The computer estimates that Baylor has the 52.2 percent chance to defeat Oklahoma and avoid falling under .500 in conference play.

Oklahoma's chance of victory: By contrast, the Sooners have the 47.8 percent shot to take down the Bears and move to .500 in Big 12 competition.

Oklahoma vs. Baylor spread: The oddsmakers are siding with OU, which comes into the game as 3.5 point favorites to defeat Baylor, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 57.5 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Oklahoma -188, Baylor +138

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. Central on the ESPN+ network.

Baylor predictions: The computer estimates that Baylor is 13.0 points better than an average team on a neutral field, good for 15th nationally, and projected to win 7.0 games this season and a virtual lock to become bowl eligible.

Oklahoma predictions: FPI projects the Sooners are 9.6 points better than an average team, ranking 25th nationally, and estimated to win 7.2 games this year.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

