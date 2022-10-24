Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds, spread, lines: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines

Two old Big 12 rivals return to the gridiron after taking last week off as Iowa State welcomes Oklahoma in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday.

Iowa State is coming in with a four-game losing streak, including to three ranked teams, and all by a combined 14 combined points.

Oklahoma's struggles are well known. Brent Venables brought with him a reputation as a defensive mastermind, but so far the Sooners' unit has looked anything but competent, much less dominant.

OU has dropped three of its last four, but is coming off a 10-point win over a then-ranked Kansas.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State picks, predictions

The computer is siding with the home team this week, as Iowa State has the 62.2 percent chance to defeat Oklahoma and move to .500 on the year.

That leaves the visiting Sooners a 37.8 percent shot to take down the Cyclones and avoid falling to .500 and move to 2-3 in Big 12 games.

The oddsmakers project a very close game, as Iowa State comes in the narrow 1.5 point favorites to defeat Oklahoma, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 55 points for the matchup.

Iowa State checks in at No. 26 in the index's 131 college football rankings this week, projected to win 5.5 games this season and be 9.1 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

OU holds the No. 37 position on the computer's rankings, estimated to win 6.2 games this year and be 8.0 points better than an average team.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

