Oklahoma vs. UTEP odds, spread, lines: Week 1 college football picks, predictions

Picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. UTEP on Week 1 college football schedule

Oklahoma comes into Year 1 of the Brent Venables experience fresh off a tumultuous offseason and hoping to get back in the Big 12 conversation.

Up first is a home date with UTEP in Norman to kick off the 2022 football season.

What do the experts think of the matchup between the Sooners and Miners? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer model predicted the game.

Oklahoma opens the 2022 college football schedule against UTEP

College Football Power Index is siding with the Sooners, who have a comfortable 98.6 percent chance to defeat UTEP at home in the season opener.

By contrast, the Miners have just a 1.4 percent shot to upset OU on the road.

FPI placed Oklahoma at No. 8 nationally in its latest college football rankings, good for second in the Big 12 behind surprise favorite Texas.

The index projects the Sooners will win 9.2 games on the season, to be 14.9 points better on average than the teams on their schedule, and with an 11.5 percent shot to make the College Football Playoff.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

