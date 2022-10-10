Ole Miss vs. Auburn picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of SEC West rivals meet up this weekend as No. 9 Ole Miss hosts unranked Auburn in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday.

Sitting at second in the SEC West this week, the Rebels look to get some traction on Alabama in the division race, while Auburn is hoping to avoid dipping below .500 on the year after losing 3 of its last 4 games.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn picks, predictions

Week 7 college football picks: Ole Miss vs. Auburn

As expected, the computer is siding with the Rebels, who have the comfortable 85.1 percent chance of defeating Auburn on Saturday.

That leaves the Tigers a 14.9 percent shot at upsetting Ole Miss on the road.

The oddsmakers agree, naming the Rebels a 15.5 point favorite over Auburn, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 54.5 points for the matchup.

Ole Miss sits at No. 8 on the index' 131 college football rankings this week, an improvement of 1 position after defeating Vanderbilt.

FPI projects the Rebels are 16.4 points better than an average team on a neutral field and will win 9.7 games on the season.

Auburn checks in at No. 49 on the computer rankings and is projected to win 5.0 games on the season by a margin of 5.8 points per game.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

