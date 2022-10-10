Ole Miss vs. Auburn picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

Ole Miss vs. Auburn odds, spread, lines: Week 7 college football picks, predictions by computer model
A pair of SEC West rivals meet up this weekend as No. 9 Ole Miss hosts unranked Auburn in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday.
Sitting at second in the SEC West this week, the Rebels look to get some traction on Alabama in the division race, while Auburn is hoping to avoid dipping below .500 on the year after losing 3 of its last 4 games.
What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.
Ole Miss vs. Auburn picks, predictions
As expected, the computer is siding with the Rebels, who have the comfortable 85.1 percent chance of defeating Auburn on Saturday.
That leaves the Tigers a 14.9 percent shot at upsetting Ole Miss on the road.
The oddsmakers agree, naming the Rebels a 15.5 point favorite over Auburn, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 54.5 points for the matchup.
Ole Miss sits at No. 8 on the index' 131 college football rankings this week, an improvement of 1 position after defeating Vanderbilt.
FPI projects the Rebels are 16.4 points better than an average team on a neutral field and will win 9.7 games on the season.
Auburn checks in at No. 49 on the computer rankings and is projected to win 5.0 games on the season by a margin of 5.8 points per game.
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison