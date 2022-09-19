Ole Miss vs. Tulsa odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

Ole Miss returns home to Oxford an undefeated team with one more non-conference foe in Tulsa in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

The Rebels are a perfect 3-0 on the year after defeating opponents by a combined 129-13, including a 42-0 rout over Georgia Tech last week.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa odds, spread, lines, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Tulsa

FPI is siding with the Rebels by a comfortable margin, with a 95.3 percent chance to defeat the Golden Hurricane on Saturday.

Tulsa has the 4.7 percent chance to upset Ole Miss on the road.

The oddsmakers predict an easy victory for the Rebels, who come in as 20 points favorites in the game, according to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 62 points for the matchup.

Ole Miss checks in at No. 7 in the latest 131 college football rankings, a 9 point jump after the Georgia Tech win, and projected to win 9.5 games on the season by the index.

AP top 25 voters named the Rebels the No. 16 team in their Week 4 poll.

Tulsa improved 9 spots in the index rankings to a No. 84 national ranking, estimated to win 5.6 games on the season.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook