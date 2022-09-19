Skip to main content

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for Ole Miss vs. Tulsa on the Week 4 college football schedule
Ole Miss returns home to Oxford an undefeated team with one more non-conference foe in Tulsa in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

The Rebels are a perfect 3-0 on the year after defeating opponents by a combined 129-13, including a 42-0 rout over Georgia Tech last week.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa odds, spread, lines, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Tulsa

FPI is siding with the Rebels by a comfortable margin, with a 95.3 percent chance to defeat the Golden Hurricane on Saturday.

Tulsa has the 4.7 percent chance to upset Ole Miss on the road.

The oddsmakers predict an easy victory for the Rebels, who come in as 20 points favorites in the game, according to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 62 points for the matchup.

Ole Miss checks in at No. 7 in the latest 131 college football rankings, a 9 point jump after the Georgia Tech win, and projected to win 9.5 games on the season by the index.

AP top 25 voters named the Rebels the No. 16 team in their Week 4 poll.

Tulsa improved 9 spots in the index rankings to a No. 84 national ranking, estimated to win 5.6 games on the season.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

