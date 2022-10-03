Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt odds, spread, lines: Week 6 college football picks, predictions

A pair of SEC foes meet up in Nashville as undefeated Ole Miss takes on Vanderbilt in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday.

Perfect through five games, the Rebels are coming off a close win at home over ranked Kentucky while Vanderbilt was idle last week and sitting at 3-2 following losses to ranked Wake Forest and Alabama.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt odds, spread, predictions

Week 6 college football picks: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

The computer is siding with the visitors this week, as Ole Miss has the overwhelming 89.6 percent chance to defeat Vanderbilt on Saturday.

That leaves the Commodores a 10.4 percent shot to hand Ole Miss its first loss of the season.

The oddsmakers agree, naming the Rebels the comfortable 18.5 point favorites for the game, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 59.5 points for the matchup.

Ole Miss checks in at No. 9 on the index's 131 college football rankings, an improvement of 2 spots after its statement victory over Kentucky last week.

FPI projects the Rebels will win 9.7 games this season behind a per-game margin of plus-16.3 points against the teams on their schedule.

Vanderbilt sits at No. 93 overall on the computer's national rankings, last in the SEC, and the only conference team expected to lose each time out, by an average of 5.3 points, according to the index.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

