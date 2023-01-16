Major WR transfer in Dante Cephas picks Penn State as WR coach departs

College football transfer wide receiver Dante Cephas announced his commitment to Penn State just as the school parted ways with former wide receiver coach Taylor Stubblefield.

The addition of Cephas gives Penn State a major pickup at the wide receiver position as the offense looks to debut a new starter at quarterback.

And should allow the offense to take an important step forward going into the 2023 season as Penn State looks to build off its Rose Bowl victory and establish itself as a power in the Big Ten alongside Ohio State and Michigan.

Drew Allar, a former 5-star and top 100 national prospect out of the Cleveland area, is expected to start at quarterback next season after the departure of Sean Clifford.

Dante Cephas production

Cephas is coming off a solid year at Kent State, catching 48 passes for 744 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

In the season before, Cephas had 82 receptions for 1,240 yards and nine touchdown catches, becoming the first Kent State wide receiver to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in the 21st century.

In total Cephas has 12 touchdown receptions and 2,139 total yards.

Cephas is slated to arrive on Penn State's campus after the spring semester and is considered the consensus No. 1 wide receiver on the team's roster.

Penn State at wide receiver

Cephas is set to join a position rotation that includes KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who had 24 receptions for 389 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Lambert-Smith had solid performances near the end of the season, catching eight passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns in games against Michigan State to win the Land Grant Trophy and against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Other options at receiver include Harrison Wallace, Omari Evans, Liam Clifford, and Kaden Saunders.

WRs coach is out

The announcement that Cephas had transferred to Penn State came around the same time the school said former wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield was "relieved of his duties."

"I'm proud of the kids whose named are etched in the Penn State record books, with two in the top 15 for receiving yards, and two in the top ten in receptions," Stubblefield said in part.

"And finally, I am elated to have been part of a team that went 11-2, culminating in a Rose Bowl victory," he added.

