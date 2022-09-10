Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian gives details

Skip to main content

Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian offers details

Quinn Ewers was injured in the Texas vs. Alabama Week 2 game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was forced to leave Saturday's 20-19 loss to Alabama, and we may have an insight into what happened.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said that Ewers suffered a sprain to his clavicle as a result of the first half injury.

"It looks like he has a clavicle sprain," Sarkisian said. "We don't know the severity yet. He's getting an MRI."

Quinn Ewers injury update

Moments after connecting with Xavier Worthy on a long pass play near the goal line, Ewers was struck and driven into the ground by Alabama defender Dallas Turner.

The force of the collision pushed Ewers' left should and arm into the turf.

He required intervention from trainers on the field for a few minutes, but was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Ewers did not appear to favor the shoulder and it didn't require a brace as he walked off the field and towards the Texas dressing room.

Quinn Ewers injury timeline

It's notable that Sarkisian mentioned a likely sprain for the quarterback, rather than a fracture, although the MRI will give the most detailed look.

There's a major difference between the two when concerning the clavicle and AC joint in the shoulder, which figures heavily into the throwing motion.

Most players are able to play though the injury if it's a low-grade sprain, but quarterbacks are the exception to that rule because of the importance of the shoulder muscles and bones in throwing the football.

Depending on how severe the injury is, most players can recover in 1 to 6 weeks provided there is no fracture or severe sprain.

A fracture requires an average of 6 to 8 weeks recovery time.

