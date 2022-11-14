TCU vs. Baylor picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

TCU vs. Baylor odds, spread, lines: Week 12 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Picks and predictions for TCU vs. Baylor on the Week 12 college football schedule
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend as league favorite TCU travels to defending conference champ Baylor in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

TCU is one of the nation's four remaining undefeated teams after winning its 10th straight game at Texas last weekend, clinching a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game and taking a step closer towards College Football Playoff contention.

Baylor hasn't defended its conference title as well as it expected this season, coming in at 6-4 overall with a 4-3 mark in Big 12 play, and fresh off an ugly 28-point loss to Kansas State at home last weekend.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

TCU vs. Baylor picks, predictions

Baylor Bears college football team schedule, rankings

Week 12 college football picks: TCU vs. Baylor

TCU's chance of victory: The computers favor the visitors by the slimmest of margins as TCU has the 51.2 percent chance to win the game outright.

Baylor's chance of victory: That leaves the Bears with a comfortable 48.8 percent chance to pull off the upset at home.

TCU vs. Baylor point spread: TCU comes into the game as the narrow 3 point favorites to defeat Baylor, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 56.5 points

Moneyline: TCU -143, Baylor + 110

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that TCU will win the game by defeating Baylor, 30-23, and cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. Central on the main Fox network and streams on fuboTV fuboTV (Try for free).

TCU predictions: FPI rates the Horned Frogs as the No. 16 team in its 131 college football rankings, which slot teams by an expected point per game scoring margin, projecting TCU to be 14.1 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

Baylor predictions: By the same metric, the computer ranks Baylor at No. 19 overall nationally with a projected 11.1 point per game margin.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. UCF
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Kansas State
  20. Florida State
  21. Tulane
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Oregon State

