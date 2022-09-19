Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

A pair of SEC West rivals meet in Arlington as Texas A&M and Arkansas square off in a head-to-head meeting of top 25 ranked teams in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

A&M is coming off a statement home win over Miami, a week after losing to App State, while Arkansas withstood a strong Missouri State team last weekend to stay at 3-0.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds, spread, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

FPI is siding with the Aggies by a slim margin, with a projected 57.8 percent chance to defeat the Razorbacks, according to the computer.

That leaves the Hogs a strong 42.2 percent shot at defeating Texas A&M.

Oddsmakers also foresee a close game, as Texas A&M comes in as the narrow 2.5 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 48 points.

A&M checks in at No. 32 in the latest 131 college football rankings, according to the index computer, which projects it will win 6.6 games this season.

The index estimates the Aggies will be 9.2 points better on average than the teams on their schedule, but have just a 0.1 percent chance to win the SEC.

AP top 25 voters named Texas A&M the No. 23 team in its latest poll and Arkansas the No. 10 team nationally.

Arkansas placed No. 38 in the new computer poll, a controversial position given the team is undefeated and owns a win over a ranked Cincinnati.

FPI projects the Razorbacks will win 6.5 games on the year and will be 6.7 points better than its opponents on average the rest of the way.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

