Skip to main content

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas on the Week 4 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A pair of SEC West rivals meet in Arlington as Texas A&M and Arkansas square off in a head-to-head meeting of top 25 ranked teams in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

A&M is coming off a statement home win over Miami, a week after losing to App State, while Arkansas withstood a strong Missouri State team last weekend to stay at 3-0.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds, spread, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Week 4 college football schedule: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

FPI is siding with the Aggies by a slim margin, with a projected 57.8 percent chance to defeat the Razorbacks, according to the computer.

That leaves the Hogs a strong 42.2 percent shot at defeating Texas A&M.

Oddsmakers also foresee a close game, as Texas A&M comes in as the narrow 2.5 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 48 points.

A&M checks in at No. 32 in the latest 131 college football rankings, according to the index computer, which projects it will win 6.6 games this season.

The index estimates the Aggies will be 9.2 points better on average than the teams on their schedule, but have just a 0.1 percent chance to win the SEC.

AP top 25 voters named Texas A&M the No. 23 team in its latest poll and Arkansas the No. 10 team nationally.

Arkansas placed No. 38 in the new computer poll, a controversial position given the team is undefeated and owns a win over a ranked Cincinnati.

FPI projects the Razorbacks will win 6.5 games on the year and will be 6.7 points better than its opponents on average the rest of the way.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

arkansas football
News

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
ole miss football
News

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
tanner morgan minnesota
News

Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
north carolina football (1)
News

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.
News

Florida vs. Tennessee odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
sam hartman wake forest
News

Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
michigan wolverines football
News

Michigan vs. Maryland odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
News

Georgia vs. Kent State odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks