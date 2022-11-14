Texas vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend as Texas visits Kansas in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Texas is attempting to keep its slim and fading hopes at the Big 12 Championship Game alive after a costly loss to TCU at home last week.

Kansas is picking up the pieces after a barnstorming 5-0 start to the season, but since then has lost four of the last five overall, including to three unranked teams, allowing at least 37 points in each matchup.

What do the experts think of this one? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas vs. Kansas picks, predictions

Texas' chance of victory: The computer is siding with the Longhorns, who have the 77.0 percent chance to win the game outright this weekend.

Kansas' chance of victory: That leaves the reeling Jayhawks with the 23.0 percent shot to upset Texas and come away with the win.

Texas vs. Kansas point spread: Texas comes into the game as 9.5 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 63.5 points

Moneyline: Texas -376, Kansas +250

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Texas will defeat Kansas, 34-27, but fail to cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Central on the FS1 network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Texas predictions: The computer slotted the Longhorns as the No. 7 team in its 131 college football rankings, which place teams based on a projected per game scoring margin. Texas is estimated to be 18.3 points better than an average team on a neutral field and has the 12th most difficult remaining strength of schedule.

Kansas predictions: KU checks in at No. 48 on the computer's rankings with the 13th most difficult strength of schedule remaining on the year.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

