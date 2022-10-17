Texas vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds, spread, lines: Week 8 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football expert picks, score predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma State on the Week 8 schedule this Saturday
A pair of old Big 12 rivals square off as Texas travels to Oklahoma State in college football's Week 8 action this Saturday.

Texas comes in as the No. 20 ranked team in the nation off a close win over Iowa State, while Oklahoma State is recovering from its first loss of the year, a double-overtime road tilt with TCU.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions

Week 8 college football picks: Texas vs. Oklahoma State

The computers are siding with the Longhorns, who have the comfortable 65.8 percent chance to defeat the Cowboys on the road this Saturday.

That leaves Oklahoma State the 34.2 percent shot to take down Texas and move to 3-1 in conference games this season.

The oddsmakers are going with the road team this week, as Texas comes in the close 4.5 point favorites over Oklahoma State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 65 points for the matchup.

Texas owns the No. 5 position on the index's national 131 college football rankings this week, and leads the Big 12 with a projected per-game scoring margin of plus-20.5 points against an average team on a neutral field.

FPI estimates the Longhorns will win 9.4 games this season and owns the best shot to win the Big 12 at 54.9 percent and a league-best 8.6 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma State sits at No. 15 on the computer's rankings, projected to be 12.3 points better than an average team and estimated to win 8.5 games this season, according to the index.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

