Texas vs. West Virginia odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

A pair of 2-2 rivals in the Big 12 square off on the Forty Acres as Texas welcomes West Virginia in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

Texas comes in on the heels of a heartbreaking overtime loss at Texas Tech while the Mountaineers have won 2 straight after starting 0-2 and own an impressive win over Virginia Tech.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas vs. West Virginia odds, spread, predictions

Week 5 college football picks: Texas vs. West Virginia

The index is going heavy with the home team, as Texas comes in with the big 85.1 percent chance to defeat the Mountaineers on Saturday.

That leaves West Virginia with a 14.9 percent chance to beat the Longhorns on the road in conference play.

The oddsmakers are also siding with Texas, which comes into the game as 9 point favorites, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 62 points for the matchup.

Texas still owns an impressive No. 6 national position on the index's 131 college football rankings despite losing 2 of its first 4 games.

That accounts for the FPI being more of a predictive model rather than a straightforward power ranking, indicating that the index believes Texas should be favored in most if not all of its games going forward.

FPI projects the Longhorns will win 8.8 games on the season with a 29.6 percent chance to win the Big 12 and a 4.2 percent shot at making the College Football Playoff.

The computer estimates that Texas will be 17.9 points better on average than the teams on its schedule week to week going forward.

West Virginia owns a No. 39 position in the FPI rankings, an improvement of 6 spots after defeating Virginia Tech last weekend.

The index estimates the Mountaineers will win games by an average margin of 7.0 points in the future and will win 4.9 games total this season.

AP top 25 voters dropped Texas out of the polls this week and the team didn't receiver any votes, nor did West Virginia.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

