USC vs. Oregon State odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

USC and Oregon State meet up both with perfect records through three games in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

Southern Cal owns a win in Pac-12 play already after defeating Stanford, but Oregon State opens its conference slate by hosting the Trojans.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

USC vs. Oregon State odds, spread, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: USC vs. Oregon State

FPI projects a comfortable victory for USC, which has a 69.4 percent chance to defeat Oregon State, according to the computer.

Oregon State has a 30.6 percent chance to upset the Trojans.

The oddsmakers predict a close matchup, as USC comes in the 6.5 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 68 points for the game.

USC checks in as the No. 11 team in the index's 131 college football rankings, and is projected to win 10.9 games on the year, according to the computer.

Southern Cal is an estimated 17.3 points better on average than the teams on its schedule, while OSU is a projected 7.3 points better than its opponents.

AP top 25 voters kept USC in the No. 7 position in its Week 4 poll.

Oregon State is the No. 36 team on the index national poll, a major improvement of 14 spots after a big win over Montana State.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook