Skip to main content

USC vs. Oregon State odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for USC vs. Oregon State on the Week 4 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

USC and Oregon State meet up both with perfect records through three games in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

Southern Cal owns a win in Pac-12 play already after defeating Stanford, but Oregon State opens its conference slate by hosting the Trojans.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

USC vs. Oregon State odds, spread, predictions

Scenes at a college football game featuring the USC Trojans.

Week 4 college football schedule: USC vs. Oregon State

FPI projects a comfortable victory for USC, which has a 69.4 percent chance to defeat Oregon State, according to the computer.

Oregon State has a 30.6 percent chance to upset the Trojans.

The oddsmakers predict a close matchup, as USC comes in the 6.5 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 68 points for the game.

USC checks in as the No. 11 team in the index's 131 college football rankings, and is projected to win 10.9 games on the year, according to the computer.

Southern Cal is an estimated 17.3 points better on average than the teams on its schedule, while OSU is a projected 7.3 points better than its opponents.

AP top 25 voters kept USC in the No. 7 position in its Week 4 poll.

Oregon State is the No. 36 team on the index national poll, a major improvement of 14 spots after a big win over Montana State.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

usc trojans college football (1)
News

USC vs. Oregon State odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
oklahoma football gavin freeman
News

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
braelon allen wisconsin
News

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is arguably the single greatest player in college football, at any position.
News

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
arkansas football
News

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
ole miss football
News

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
tanner morgan minnesota
News

Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
north carolina football (1)
News

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks