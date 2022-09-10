USC vs. Stanford football preview, prediction

Preview, prediction for USC vs. Stanford on the Week 2 college football schedule

A pair of old Pac-12 rivals meet again on The Farm as newly No. 10 ranked and resurgent USC takes on Stanford in Week 2 action on Saturday.

Both are coming off statement victories: for USC, a thrashing over Rice that included a standout defensive performance; and for Stanford, a 41-10 rout over visiting Colgate in the opener.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's matchup.

Week 2 college football schedule: USC vs. Stanford

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: USC 8.5

O/U: 67

Moneyline: USC -376 STAN +250

FPI pick: USC 74.6%

What you need to know

USC: Getting three pick-sixes in a game is cause for celebration, but it's not exactly a predictable defensive gameplan. Still, that kind of aggression and proactive approach can prove a needed complement for what Caleb Williams is doing on the other side. He went 19 of 22 in his Trojan debut and connected on 2 TD passes, both to star Jordan Addison in a pairing that could be huge this season. Former Stanford back Austin Jones, who scored twice against Rice, and former Oregon star Travis Dye lead what could be a dynamic duo in the backfield.

Stanford: Tanner McKee was efficient in Week 1, covering 308 yards in the air going 22 of 27 for 2 TDs while 5 Cardinal receivers averaged over 10 ypc and E.J. Smith, son of Emmitt, paced the ground attack with 118 yards and 2 scores with a near 11 ypc average. He lines up against a USC front that struggled on two long Rice scoring drives last week.

USC vs. Stanford: Fast Facts

+ Stanford is 74-20 under David Shaw when scoring first

+ USC has won 1 of its last 5 meetings at Stanford

+ Stanford is 81-7 under Shaw when leading at halftime and 9-34 when trailing

+ USC's 3 INTs returned for TDs tied the Pac-12 record

+ Stanford is 7-25 under Shaw when scoring 0-19 points, 28-7 when scoring 30-39 points, and 35-0 when scoring 40 or more

+ USC is 189-55-8 (.766) all time in the month of September (192-55-8 before vacated wins)

+ Stanford is 56-7 when winning the turnover battle under Shaw

+ 9 of USC's 22 starters are transfers

+ Stanford is 11-25 when allowing 30-plus points under Shaw

What happens?

Stanford has the experience on the offensive line and the power and agility in the backfield to keep this close against USC's front early in the game.

Smith has big-play potential on any snap and will be able to create lanes in the Trojans' center field defense on third down to keep drives going.

But USC is coming in with a whole other level of talent at the skill positions. Williams and Addison are a TD waiting to happen on any play and Southern Cal has Dye and Jones carrying the rock behind a line that looks ready for this stage.

Stanford can keep this within a touchdown in the first quarter and within 10 going into halftime, but USC has the pieces and the playbook to create space better than anything the Cardinal has down the stretch.

College Football HQ Prediction: USC 38, Stanford 23

According to AP top 25 poll

