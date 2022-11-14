Utah vs. Oregon picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Pac-12 rivals square off in Eugene this weekend as Oregon welcomes Utah with both trying to avoid a third loss in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Both teams come in tied for the No. 2 position in the Pac-12 conference standings, each at 8-2 overall and 6-1 in Pac-12 games.

Utah has won its last four overall, beginning with a 1-point decision at home against then-No. 7 USC and has surpassed 40 points in its last two outings, victories over Arizona and Stanford at home.

Oregon is coming off a loss at home to rival Washington that practically dumps the Ducks from College Football Playoff contention, but the cause isn't all lost as the Pac-12 Championship Game approaches and with a chance to make a run.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Utah vs. Oregon picks, predictions

Utah's chance of victory: The computers give the edge to the Utes, who have the 51.8 percent chance to win the game outright on Saturday.

Oregon's chance of victory: That leaves the Ducks with the 48.2 percent edge to defend their home field and avoid losing what would be their second straight game.

Utah vs. Oregon point spread: The bookmakers take a different view as Oregon comes into the game as 3 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 61.5 points

Moneyline: Utah +115, Oregon -150

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Oregon will defeat Utah, 31-27, in an upset.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Utah predictions: The Utes check in at No. 6 on the index's 131 college football rankings, projected to win 9.9 games and still the favorite to win the Pac-12 Championship, at 36.7 percent.

Oregon predictions: The index dropped the Ducks to 13th nationally with a 15.6 percent chance to win out and sitting at third in the conference with a 26.0 percent shot to take the Pac-12 title.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

