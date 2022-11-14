Utah vs. Oregon picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

Utah vs. Oregon odds, spread, lines: Week 12 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Picks and predictions for Utah vs. Oregon on the Week 12 college football schedule with updated game odds and betting lines
A pair of Pac-12 rivals square off in Eugene this weekend as Oregon welcomes Utah with both trying to avoid a third loss in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Both teams come in tied for the No. 2 position in the Pac-12 conference standings, each at 8-2 overall and 6-1 in Pac-12 games.

Utah has won its last four overall, beginning with a 1-point decision at home against then-No. 7 USC and has surpassed 40 points in its last two outings, victories over Arizona and Stanford at home.

Oregon is coming off a loss at home to rival Washington that practically dumps the Ducks from College Football Playoff contention, but the cause isn't all lost as the Pac-12 Championship Game approaches and with a chance to make a run.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Utah vs. Oregon picks, predictions

Week 12 college football picks: Utah vs. Oregon

Week 12 college football picks: Utah vs. Oregon

Utah's chance of victory: The computers give the edge to the Utes, who have the 51.8 percent chance to win the game outright on Saturday.

Oregon's chance of victory: That leaves the Ducks with the 48.2 percent edge to defend their home field and avoid losing what would be their second straight game.

Utah vs. Oregon point spread: The bookmakers take a different view as Oregon comes into the game as 3 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 61.5 points

Moneyline: Utah +115, Oregon -150

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Oregon will defeat Utah, 31-27, in an upset.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Utah predictions: The Utes check in at No. 6 on the index's 131 college football rankings, projected to win 9.9 games and still the favorite to win the Pac-12 Championship, at 36.7 percent.

Oregon predictions: The index dropped the Ducks to 13th nationally with a 15.6 percent chance to win out and sitting at third in the conference with a 26.0 percent shot to take the Pac-12 title.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. UCF
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Kansas State
  20. Florida State
  21. Tulane
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Oregon State

