$1.3 Million QB Emerges as Unexpected Candidate for No. 1 Overall Pick in 2027

The 2027 NFL Draft is expected to be one of the deepest talent pools in recent history. While much of the early attention has focused on names like Arch Manning and Dante Moore, Notre Dame redshirt sophomore CJ Carr has moved into the top tier of prospects.

Carr currently holds a NIL valuation of $1.3 million according to On3. This financial standing reflects his status as the primary face of the Fighting Irish program following a productive debut season.

The 20-year-old signal-caller entered the 2025 season with high expectations and delivered efficient results. He finished the year with 2,741 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and only six interceptions while completing over 66 percent of his passes.

CJ Carr enters conversation for top overall draft pick in 2027

The buzz surrounding Carr intensified following a discussion on the College GameDay Podcast regarding the next wave of elite quarterbacks. Pete Thamel noted that the 2027 class is expected to be historically good.

While Thamel initially listed several names, Rece Davis interjected to ensure the Notre Dame starter was included. "Wait, just clarify one thing for me before we get here," Davis said. "CJ Carr is in his third year. He'll be draft eligible."

Co-host Dan Wetzel agreed with the assessment and highlighted Carr's specific traits. "I love the way he moves in the pocket and reads defenses," Wetzel said. "I think he’s got enough athleticism and a terrific combination of accuracy."

The evaluation of Carr goes beyond his physical tools to include his mental approach to the game. Wetzel emphasized his belief in the young passer's potential to rise quickly on draft boards.

The offensive structure at Notre Dame is expected to change this coming season. With the departure of key running backs like Jeremiyah Love, the team will transition away from a run-heavy approach and put more responsibility on the passing game.

From the far hash too. This is a 50 yard throw on a line.



You know what’s crazy?



CJ Carr isn’t even close to his ceiling. He’s got a lot to improve on. pic.twitter.com/LmDjLO2lOU — Juicy J (@JohnMassingale4) October 12, 2025

Thamel noted that this shift will provide a better look at Carr's individual talent. "With obviously Jeremiyah Love gone and really two first-round tailbacks gone, we’re going to learn a lot more about CJ Carr, too," Thamel said.

This change means there will be more riding on his arm this season. Thamel explained that the Irish will still have a strong line and tight ends, but they will not have the same singular dominance in the backfield.

Notre Dame will host its annual Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, at 2 p.m. ET.