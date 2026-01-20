$1.5 billion program is the No. 1 most valuable Big Ten team in college football

An industry valuation update published this week shows that college football programs have ballooned into multi-billion-dollar assets, with 15 FBS programs now exceeding $1 billion in market value.

The University of Texas tops the list with a valuation of approximately $2.2 billion, followed by Texas A&M at about $1.6 billion.

Both programs also enjoyed strong on-field success, finishing the 2025 season inside the national top 15.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is the highest-ranked Big Ten program at around $1.5 billion, placing third overall after another strong campaign in which the Buckeyes went 12–2 and earned the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State’s valuation reflects a combination of sustained on-field success, elite brand strength, and large, diversified revenue streams.

The Buckeyes’ 2024 College Football Playoff national title further reinforced national media exposure, recruiting momentum, merchandise sales, and donor engagement, key drivers in the long-term cash flow assumptions used in program valuations.

Ohio State also benefits from substantial media-rights distributions, consistently strong ticket and premium seating sales at Ohio Stadium, and lucrative licensing and merchandising partnerships.

In the NIL era, the Buckeyes have added to that value by attracting marketable star talent, including junior wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who carries an estimated NIL valuation of roughly $4.2 million, ranking among the top three college athletes nationally.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates after he runs for a touchdown during the 2025 Cotton Bowl | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas and Texas A&M’s positions at the top of the valuation rankings are driven by massive local and national media demand, deep donor and booster capital, premium stadium economics in Austin and College Station, and favorable placement within the SEC media ecosystem.

High individual NIL valuations are also a key mechanism behind the headline figures for both programs.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning carries a reported NIL valuation of roughly $5.3 million, the highest among all college athletes, backed by major brand partnerships with Red Bull, EA Sports, Panini, and Warby Parker.

Wide receiver Cam Coleman, who transferred from Auburn to Texas ahead of the 2026 season, has seen his NIL valuation rise to approximately $2.5 million, the second-highest among college football receivers.

For Texas A&M, sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed holds an estimated NIL valuation of around $1.9 million, placing him inside the top 30 across college sports.

Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion also ranks inside the top 40 nationally in college football with a rapidly growing social media presence of more than 48,000 followers.

Taken together, these figures underscore why the valuations of Texas and Texas A&M show little sign of slowing absent a significant structural reset within the sport.

