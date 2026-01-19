$50 million college football coach linked to Bills’ head coach opening

The Buffalo Bills’ season ended in a wild AFC Divisional Round, as the Denver Broncos defeated Buffalo 33–30 in overtime in a back-and-forth contest that featured big plays from both quarterbacks and concluded with Denver advancing to the AFC title game.

On Monday, shortly after the loss, the Bills announced they had parted ways with head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons leading the franchise.

McDermott led Buffalo to five straight AFC East titles, eight playoff appearances, and two AFC Championship Games, but the organization cited the need for a new direction following another heartbreaking postseason exit and zero Super Bowl appearances.

Within minutes of the firing being reported, former Bills coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan suggested the Bills pursue Bill Belichick as their next head coach while bringing Brian Daboll back as offensive coordinator.

“I thought this could have happened three years ago, and everybody looked at me like I had three heads of the guy that I thought they would … try to make a move for was actually Bill Belichick,” Ryan said on Get Up. “And if you want to bring in Brian Daboll, bring him back as the offense coordinator, with Belichick as the head coach, I’m telling you."

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Belichick is one of the most decorated coaches in football history, winning six Super Bowl titles as the New England Patriots’ head coach, the most all-time, along with three NFL Coach of the Year honors.

He still ranks third all-time in career coaching wins (302) and holds the NFL record with 31 playoff victories.

Although he left the NFL to take the North Carolina job in December 2024, his first season leading the Tar Heels was underwhelming, with UNC finishing 4–8 overall (2–6 ACC), struggling on both sides of the ball, and missing bowl eligibility, which has led to questions about his long-term future.

Belichick’s contract with UNC is a five-year, $50 million deal running through Dec. 31, 2029, with the first three years fully guaranteed (approximately $30 million).

His annual compensation includes a $1 million base salary, supplemental income, and up to $3.5 million in performance bonuses tied to wins, ACC championships, and playoff success.

Had Belichick departed before June 1, 2025, he would have owed UNC $10 million, but the buyout dropped to $1 million after June 1, 2025, making a potential NFL return far more financially feasible.

On Buffalo's side, Belichick’s championship pedigree, defensive acumen, and long track record of program construction could, in theory, stabilize the franchise and install a veteran voice at the top of the organization.

Furthermore, pairing him with Daboll, an offensive coach with prior NFL head-coaching experience and familiarity with the Bills and franchise QB Josh Allen, has been framed as a way to marry Belichick’s system knowledge with Buffalo’s offensive needs.

