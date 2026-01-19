No. 1 TE strongly linked to three major college football programs

Ahmad Hudson, the nation’s consensus No. 1 tight end in the 2027 class, has surged up recruiting boards following a productive junior season and a busy early-January recruitment window.

In his breakout junior campaign, Hudson recorded 41 catches for 718 yards and six touchdowns, helping lead Ruston High School to the Louisiana Division I Non-Select state title game and earning All-Ruston Daily Leader Newcomer of the Year honors.

The 6-foot-6, 239-pound Louisiana native has now collected more than 30 offers from Power 5 and Group of 5 programs, with the most recent spike in interest coming during a fresh round of offers and contact on January 7, 2026.

That group includes high-profile suitors such as Texas A&M, LSU, and Nebraska, each of which presents a clear pathway and distinct fit for a hybrid pass-catcher of Hudson’s profile.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Each program chasing Hudson offers a different selling point.

Texas A&M presents Power 5 exposure and an offense capable of deploying a hybrid tight end as a matchup weapon, particularly alongside incoming four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson, a cornerstone of head coach Mike Elko’s No. 2-ranked 2027 recruiting class.

For Hudson, Texas A&M would mean stepping into a high-profile SEC environment that also provides a robust NIL market and national visibility for prospects with pro potential.

As a Louisiana product, LSU carries natural stay-at-home appeal, pairing proximity with a proven track record of developing elite offensive talent under head coach Lane Kiffin.

LSU’s deep community ties and recent success producing NFL-level skill-position players make it a natural contender for a top in-state recruit who values development and a clear pipeline to the next level.

Nebraska, meanwhile, is prioritizing high-ceiling skill-position talent as it builds out a No. 5-ranked 2027 recruiting class that already includes four-star quarterback Trae Taylor, three-star running back Amir Brown, and three-star wide receiver Antayvious Ellis.

For Hudson, Nebraska could offer early playing time, a prominent role in an offense searching for more game-changing pieces, and the opportunity to become a cornerstone of the program’s Big Ten resurgence under head coach Matt Rhule.

With the majority of Hudson’s 30-plus offers arriving within the past year, his recruitment remains fluid and active.

As interest intensified around early January recruiting events, some sources believe a decision could come later in 2026 following additional visits and evaluations.

