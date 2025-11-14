$54 million college football coach addresses rumors about leaving historic program
As Notre Dame enters a pivotal phase of its season, coach Marcus Freeman delivered a direct message to both reporters and players as speculation swirls about his future with the program.
Freeman’s name has surfaced over the last months as numerous job openings have suddenly become available, notably Penn State, LSU, and Florida, along with other big-time programs like Auburn, Arkansas, and even Ohio State (his alma mater).
The latest swirl began after the New York Giants fired Brian Daboll, and national outlets immediately listed Freeman among a wide raft of possible NFL targets.
However, Freeman shut down those rumors entirely, telling On3’s Chris Low: “If my name is being mentioned for another job, that’s somebody else’s noise. That ain’t the noise that Marcus Freeman is putting in his mind.”
“It’s the same with our players,” Freeman added. “We all have to make sure that we’re evaluating the noise that we’re putting into our own heads, and does it align with our goals?”
Freeman, the program’s 30th head coach, has transformed Notre Dame into a playoff contender since his December 2021 hire — culminating in a program-record 14-2 campaign and a run to the 2025 College Football Playoff title game.
Last season, after restoring Notre Dame's elite national profile, Freeman was named the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year, Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year, George Munger Coach of the Year, College Football Coach of the Year (NCMFC), Ted Ginn Sr. Coach of the Year (NAAA), and the AFCA Good Works Team Coach of the Year.
This year, the Irish have rebounded quickly after a bumpy start, entering Saturday’s contest against No. 22 Pittsburgh at 7–2 and on a seven-game win streak, sitting within the CFP conversation once again.
That level of success for one of college football’s most historic programs (all at just 39 years old) makes Freeman an obvious name whenever high-profile openings appear.
Freeman signed a four-year extension on Dec. 15, 2024, which keeps him with Notre Dame for at least the next few seasons.
The deal earned Freeman an annual bump in salary from $7 million to $9 million, with a reported salary estimated to top $54 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
The combination of Freeman’s lucrative contract and the potential financial hurdles of a buyout helps explain why he appears in no rush to leave South Bend.