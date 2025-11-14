Projected $151K RB shuts down college football recruitment: ‘I’m locked in’
Through nine games of the college football season, the Georgia Bulldogs sit at 8-1 and are ranked No. 5 in the country with a massive home date against No. 10 Texas looming.
Their season has hinged on junior QB Gunner Stockton (2,040 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 69.4% completion rate), and a RB committee led by sophomore Nate Frazier (575 rushing yards and three TDs on 101 carries; 5.7 yards per carry).
With signature wins over No. 15 Tennessee (44-41 on the road), No. 5 Ole Miss (43-35 at home), and Mississippi State (41-21 on the road), the Bulldogs look well on their way to another College Football Playoff appearance.
On Friday, the program received another major boost, as Rivals reporter Chad Simmons confirmed that Colquitt County (Moultrie, GA) four-star running back Jae Lamar has “shut down” his recruitment and told Simmons, “I’m locked in with Georgia.”
Lamar is listed as the No. 11 running back in the country for the 2026 class at 247Sports, as well as the No. 16 overall prospect in the state of Georgia.
He carries a strong 6-foot, 205-pound frame and held offers from more than 30 programs before committing to stay in-state with the Bulldogs on June 25.
Lamar’s commitment currently represents the lone RB pledge in Georgia’s 2026 class, which ranks No. 2 in the nation.
The projected future lead back for the Dawgs has more than 2,000 followers on social media, with a NIL valuation of $151,000.
Friday’s announcement reduces uncertainty at a position UGA prizes, with the program having a proven track record of turning Bulldogs tailbacks into high-level pros.
From Herschel Walker’s Heisman season in 1982 to modern production from the likes of Nick Chubb (UGA’s second all-time rusher at the time he left) and Sony Michel (national champion and Super Bowl contributor), UGA sells recruits on both immediate contention and long-term preparation for the NFL.
Securing Lamar — a tough, SEC-caliber runner from in-state — helps UGA maintain a traditional roster build and conveys to recruits that the Dawgs are confident in the depth of their running-back room.