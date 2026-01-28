No. 1 overall college football prospect reacts to final recruiting rankings

Luke Wafle (The Hun School of Princeton, NJ) finished the cycle as one of the nation’s premier edge prospects, measured around 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, and ranked as the No. 7 overall edge rusher in the 2026 class by 247Sports and On3.

Rivals’ scouting language placed him among the most “ready-to-play” edge prospects in the cycle, citing his long arms and “big hands,” while routinely describing him as a physically mature, power-first rusher who converts speed to power at the point of attack.

Across his prep career, Wafle earned national-level all-star billing, including selection and participation in the offseason all-star circuit and Navy All-American Bowl week, collected MVP recognition at camp events, and consistently drew heavy attention across the college football landscape.

Despite receiving 30 scholarship offers, including a finalist group that featured top Power Five programs such as Texas, Penn State, and Ohio State, Wafle ultimately signed with USC on Dec. 5, 2025.

Now, less than two months later, Wafle is celebrating another major milestone, as Rivals’ final Rivals300 placed him No. 1 overall in its final 2026 rankings, released Tuesday.

Shortly after the rankings dropped, Wafle took to social media to send a message, resharing Rivals’ post with the caption: “Just the beginning…”

Four-star edge rush prospect and USC commit Luke Wafle's Instagram story. | Luke Wafle, Instagram.

Before Wafle committed to USC, the Trojans were in the market for a blue-chip edge rusher who could step into a physical defense and complement a growing defensive line class, an area of emphasis that has helped propel USC to the No. 1-ranked 2026 class nationally.

The class currently features 35 total commits, including 21 four-star prospects and 13 three-star prospects, with just one consensus five-star at the time of signing: offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, the nation’s top-ranked OT.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While USC already boasts several four-star prospects along the defensive front, Wafle’s combination of size, point-of-attack power, and relative polish for his age aligns with head coach Lincoln Riley’s push to add impact defenders capable of contributing early.

Even with existing depth on the defensive line, Wafle slots as USC’s highest-rated edge commit and gives the Trojans a college-ready pass rusher to anchor a defense within a top-ranked 2026 class.

Plus, with junior edge rusher Braylen Shelby and sophomore Kameryn Crawford, the team’s two sack leaders in 2025, both returning next season, Wafle is not being forced into an immediate starting role, allowing him time to develop or potentially push for snaps if he shows out during preseason camp.

Regardless, Rivals placing an edge rusher at No. 1 overall, and that player being a recent USC signee, underscores the premium college football programs continue to place on NFL-ready defensive front players.

