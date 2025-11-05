2025 college football rushing leaders after Week 10
College football's ground attacks are continuing to churn, and after Week 10, two players have already eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season. Here's a rundown of college football's top 10 rushers so far.
10. Mike Washington, Jr., Arkansas (127 rushes, 828 yards, 6 TDs)
Despite a 2-7 season, Arkansas has at least one highlight in Washington. He had 116 yards and a score in Week 10, which is his third 100+ yard game in the last four games, all in the SEC. He's done all of this despite not seeing 20 carries in any game.
9. Justice Haynes, Michigan (121 rushes, 857 yards, 10 TDs)
Haynes missed his second game of the year and is apparently finished for the season due to a foot injury. He had 104 or more yards in six of the seven games he's played this season and had at least one rushing score in the game six games. His injury will unfortunately shorten an impressive season.
8. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss (189 rushes, 863 yards, 13 TDs)
Lacy picked up 167 yards and a score against South Carolina. He has had four 100+ yard games and has had 23 or more carries in five different games. Lacy's 13 rushing touchdowns is one behind Georgia Tech QB Haynes King for the national lead.
7. Kejon Owens, FIU (136 rushes, 887 yards, 7 TDs)
Owens had just 63 yards in Week 10, but has still had an impressive season. He has had three games with 166+ yards on the year to date and has had at least 63 yards in every game so far.
6. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (141 rushes, 894 yards, 11 TDs)
Love had 136 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Boston College. That's his fourth game with 103+ yards and he has at least one touchdown in each game since the season opener.
5. Blake Horvath, Navy (138 rushes, 926 yards, 13 TDs)
The lone QB on this list, Horvath had 112 yards and a score in a loss to North Texas. That's his sxith straight game with 110+ yards. He's tied for second in rushing TDs nationally. Horvath has also passed for 1,143 yards and seven touchdowns.
4. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri (159 rushes, 937 yards, 11 TDs)
Hardy had an off week, and will have to carry much of the offensive load since Beau Pribula's injury. Hardy had over 100 yards and at least one score in each of the first five games of the season.
3. Robert Henry, Jr., Texas-San Antonio (120 rushes, 955 yards, 9 TDs)
Henry had 87 yards in a win over Tulane. He has had five games this season with 138+ rushing yards and figures to remain one of the nation's top rushers.
2. Emmett Johnson, Nebraska (175 rushes, 1,002 yards, 10 TDs)
Johnson rushed for 165 yards and a score in a loss to USC. Without Dylan Raiola, he might have to do even more for the Nebraska offense to function moving ahead.
1. Cam Cook, Jacksonville State (181 rushes, 1,052 yards, 11 TDs)
Cook remained steady in Week 10, with 103 yards and a score in a win over Middle Tennessee. That's six 100+ yard games on the year for Cook. It's also his sixth game with 21 or more carries. Cook has only played in eight games, so he still has a strong chance to finish as the national rushing yardage leader.