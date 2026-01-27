2026 NFL Draft QB class called ‘the worst we’ve ever seen’

With the college football season over, the attention for those around the sport now turns to the 2026 NFL Draft.

This is typically the one time a year when NFL fans and college football fans unite, as NFL fans want to learn more about the future of their franchise, while college football fans watch their favorite players be drafted. Similar to the NCAA transfer portal happenings, many fans gravitate toward the buzz centered around the quarterbacks.

There are a handful of teams in the NFL that are in search of a franchise quarterback, but based on early rankings and projections, this may not be the year to hope your favorite team finds the one. In the first mock draft of the cycle by ESPN's Mel Kiper, there were just two quarterbacks projected to go in the opening round.

Indiana Hoosiers signal-caller Fernando Mendoza seems to be the de facto No. 1 in the class, while Alabama's Ty Simpson may benefit from a greater demand than supply for top quarterbacks. Regardless, the more that fans across social media prepare for this class, the more they are ready for a down year like the EJ Manuel class in 2013 or the Kenny Pickett class in 2022.

Genuinely the worst QB board we’ve ever seen for a draft pic.twitter.com/1Y5nxAJku8 — Hank (@hennycamenzyn) January 25, 2026

"Mendoza is the only guy with a shot," wrote one fan.

"I see a first-round guy, an end of the first, top of the 2nd guy, a mid-round guy, and a guy that tried begging his way back into college," added another.

"They told you the Titans were idiots for not trading back and cashing in on this class," commented a Titans fan.

"any GM who drafts any one of these QBs will lose they job and never get another job again in the NFL," predicted another.

"Ty Simpson and Carson Beck are terrible, would easily be 5th, 6th round, or even go undrafted any other year," wrote one fan.

"Cardinals fans I’m sorry but you better be ready for next year," suggested another user.

"2007, 2013, 2022 all say hi. 2021 would also be up there if not for Lawrence," commented one fan.

"After Mendoza in the first and Ty somewhere in the 2nd. I don’t think we should see another qb go until 5-7 round," predicted one fan.

"This class of QB reeks, good luck finding a GUY," added another.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown against Miami. | Grace Hollars / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiper isn't the only ESPN draft expert doubting this class, as Jordan Reid released his quarterback rankings and had Mendoza as a round 1 selection, while the end of the first round was the ceiling for Simpson.

As for names like Carson Beck (Miami), Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) and Drew Allar (Penn State), they all had ceilings of day two. Seeing how things unfolded last year with Shedeur Sanders being a projected first throughout process, it wouldn't be shocking to see a large chunk of these names fall to the final day of the draft or not hear their names called at all.

In what has become a popular mantra for quarterback-needy teams who don't get the top guy, there is always next year's class. It's hard to imagine that notable names like Arch Manning (Texas) and Dante Moore (Oregon) aren't more appealing than this group, but only time will tell.