2026 NFL mock draft: Saints add surprise QB, Cowboys stockpile defenders
It’s hard to believe that we’re already heading into the fourth weekend of college football, but then again, time seems to always fly by when we’re having fun.
Before long, the conversation will turn to the College Football Playoffs, and then it’s on to the NFL draft.
That said, we begin our look ahead with an early 2026 NFL mock draft, which gets kicked off with the New Orleans Saints selecting their new signal-caller.
1. New Orleans Saints: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
The Saints need a new quarterback and find one in their own backyard. Garrett Nussmeier continues to gain steam, but not everyone believes he should be the top pick.
His numbers might not be elite, but Nussmeier is as pro-ready a quarterback as there is, and should have no problem operating under Kellen Moore.
2. Cleveland Browns: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)
Cleveland could go for another QB, but instead, they bulk up their offensive line in an attempt to see if they can develop Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.
3. Carolina Panthers: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
Carolina had a historically bad defense in 2024, and it’s not looking much better in 2025. Enter Peter Woods, who can eat up blockers and help everyone on the Panthers’ defense improve.
4. New York Jets: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Justin Fields isn’t the answer, so Aaron Glenn turns to Fernando Mendoza. We'll see if the Indiana signal-caller is up to the task.
5. Miami Dolphins: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
It’s hard to know exactly what the Miami Dolphins will do in the draft since they could be headed toward a complete overhaul. For now, they go with Caleb Downs to shore up their defense, but they could be in line for an interesting offseason.
6. New York Giants: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The New York Giants defense is a disaster. They lost in Week 2 despite a phenomenal performance from Russell Wilson.
If they ever want to improve, the Giants have to stop opposing teams. That’s why Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy is the pick here.
A torn ACL suffered in January has McCoy sidelined, but he can climb back into the CB1 conversation quickly once he returns.
7. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)
Cam Ward looks like the real deal, but the Tennessee defense needs pass rushers. They land a stellar one here by going back to Miami for Rueben Bain Jr.
8. Chicago Bears: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
D’Andre Swift hasn’t lived up to expectations for the Bears, so they land his replacement in this mock draft. Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love has fewer than four yards per carry this season, which might give some scouts pause, but he showed what he could do in 2024 when he ran for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns.
9. Las Vegas Raiders: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
Pete Carroll loves big, powerful defensive linemen, and that describes Keldric Faulk. He had just seven sacks, but he offers much more than pass rush.
10. Dallas Cowboys: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound T.J. Parker has just one sack in three games, but recorded 11 as a sophomore. His numbers should pick back up, assuring he lands in the early portion of Round 1.
Here, he lands with the Dallas Cowboys, who need someone to fill the massive shoes of Micah Parsons. Parker won’t do it on his own, but will be a solid addition to their young line.
11. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Cleveland takes the first wide receiver in this class, adding the dynamic Jordyn Tyson to help whichever quarterback they turn to. Tyson broke out with 1,101 yards in 2024 and is off to an even hotter start this year.
12. New England Patriots: C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia
Mike Vrabel will prioritize defense in New England and land a linebacker he can build around in C.J. Allen. At Georgia, Allen has been a playmaker who can cover and defend the run, making him the right fit for the Patriots.
13. Seattle Seahawks: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
Head coach Mike Macdonald adds more talent to his secondary with Clemson’s Avieon Terrell. The younger brother of A.J. Terrell, Avieon, would fit well in Macdonald’s defense as Seattle continues to rebuild their defense.
14. Houston Texans: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
The Texans have elite defensive ends, but need someone who can be the long-term answer at defensive tackle. The 329-pound Banks could be that guy.
15. Indianapolis Colts: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Maybe the Colts don’t need a quarterback after all. Daniel Jones has done far better than expected, which could allow them to continue developing Anthony Richardson rather than pull the plug. That said, they bulk up their offensive line with Utah’s Spencer Fano.
16. Minnesota Vikings: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
A breakout campaign from Dani Dennis-Sutton in 2024 has the Penn State EDGE flirting with top 20 status. Here, he lands with the Vikings, who can use more explosive play on their D-line.
17. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Los Angeles eventually has to move on from Matthew Stafford, which is why they take Penn State’s Drew Allar at No. 17. He’s not a finished product, but Sean McVay could turn him into a stud.
18. Arizona Cardinals: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
As good as Caleb Downs is, Dillon Thieneman isn’t that far off. Considering he’s available in the high teens, this could be a major value selection for Arizona.
19. Cincinnati Bengals: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
The Cincinnati Bengals might need to use every single draft pick on offensive linemen. Joe Burrow is one of the greatest players in the game, but he spends far too much time injured.
The Bengals have to get better on the O-line, which they do with the selection of Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
The shine came off in a hurry for LaNorris Sellers as South Carolina was routed by Vanderbilt. He’s still good enough to be in the Round 1 conversation, however, and should slide right into a starting role for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.
21. Denver Broncos: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
The AFC West is loaded with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert leading the way. In an effort to slow them down, the Broncos bring in LT Overton from Alabama to beef up their defensive line.
22. Washington Commanders: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Zach Ertz has been a perfect safety valve for Jayden Daniels, but he’s in his mid-30s. To make sure Daniels still has a tight end to lean on, the Commanders take the athletic Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon.
23. Los Angeles Rams: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
The Rams got their QB earlier, and now, they focus on defense with the addition of Sonny Styles. The Ohio State linebacker can be a difference-maker thanks to his explosive playmaking.
24. San Francisco 49ers: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
The 49ers' offense lost a major weapon this offseason, saying goodbye to Deebo Samuel. They add more firepower with Makai Lemon, who is capable of stretching the field.
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado
Tampa Bay has suddenly become a very potent offense. Now they start to load up on defense with DJ McKinney, who is emerging as a legit CB1 after the departure of Travis Hunter.
26. Los Angeles Chargers: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Quentin Johnston has been putting up great numbers, but the drops are still a concern. That’s why the Chargers, who are suddenly pass-happy under Jim Harbaugh, bring in Carnell Tate.
27. Kansas City Chiefs: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
The Chiefs still haven’t found the right running mate for George Karlaftis, but perhaps solve that with Matayo Uiagalelei out of Oregon.
Uiagalelei had 10.5 sacks in 2024 and started 2025 with three in his first three games. It’s time to take him seriously as a Round 1 talent.
28. Detroit Lions: Connor Lew, OC, Auburn
Frank Ragnow’s retirement was shocking, and it gives the Lions one major need. They fill that with Connor Lew, the best center in this class.
29. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers): Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
Dallas adds South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore with the first pick they received from Green Bay in the Micah Parsons trade. Kilgore is a versatile weapon who recorded five picks in 2024. The Cowboys need a ballhawk at safety, and that’s exactly why they find.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
A Virginia Tech transfer, Mansoor Delane, has been lights out so far for LSU. That helps him slide into Round 1, where he joins a Ravens’ team that can use more talent at the cornerback position, especially with Jaire Alexander set for free agency in 2026.
31. Philadelphia Eagles: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
It’s hard to find any weaknesses on the Eagles’ roster, so they can go after the best player on the board. That happens to be Anthony Hill Jr. from Texas, who had 17 tackles for a loss in 2024.
32. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State
The Buffalo Bills still don’t know what they have in Maxwell Hairston, since their 2025 first-round pick has yet to suit up. What they do know is that even if he’s a Pro Bowl-caliber player, it won’t be enough to fix their defense.
That’s why Penn State’s A.J. Harris is the selection here. Harris is the definition of a shut-down corner, which is exactly what Buffalo needs.