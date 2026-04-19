3 College Football QB Rooms With Major Questions After Spring Games

Several College Football programs have more questions than answers in their quarterback rooms following the past few weekends of intrasquad spring games. Some may even have questions about whether their planned starter will last the year as QB1.

These three teams have the most pressing questions in their QB room after these latest developments.

Michigan Wolverines

True freshman Tommy Carr, a Saline, Michigan, product, looked far superior to expensive sophomore returning starter Bryce Underwood. Both were recruited by the Wolverines' last coaching staff, but Underwood's price tag could be a problem for Kyle Whittingham, while Carr could end up being a solid investment if he can push for the starting spot.

Michigan's spring game, resulting in some thinking Carr is a better option than Underwood in Week 1 and beyond, is disastrous in some ways. Carr was 21/30 passing for 143 yards, while Underwood was 3/9 for 22 yards. The stats speak for themselves.

The best defense for Underwood would be that he didn't take the spring game seriously. Unfortunately, he's paid way too much not to be a leader by example at every possible moment.

Auburn Tigers

Oregon State Beavers transfer Tristan Ti'a looked impressive at A-Day on Saturday, but Alex Golesh's planned Auburn Tigers QB1, Byrum Brown, inspired many worries with his multiple picks and general lack of success passing (5/13).

Brown could be relying on his feet more than his arm this coming season, even if true freshman DeShawn Spencer and USF Bulls transfer Keshaun Singleton look like they could do damage with targets en masse. Brown's QB1 standing won't be threatened by Ti'a, but Golesh will be prodded to make the switch under center any time Brown struggles against SEC competition.

Golesh at least has peace of mind about who will be QB1 during the 2027 season. Assuming Ti'a sticks around next year, of course.

Tennessee Volunteers

Josh Heupel can be happy about Jim Knowles' defense showing out in his Rocky Top debut. Heupel just has to be honest with himself and realize that his under-recruitment of quarterbacks is the main reason Knowles' defense shone.

Neither George MacIntyre nor Faizon Brandon took the QB1 reins, and Colorado Buffaloes transfer Ryan Staub still may not be seriously considered despite throwing the most impressive ball of the day, a 75-yard touchdown pass to Carson Whitehead. Heupel didn't plan well for Joey Aguilar being denied an extra year of eligibility, and it's bearing out this spring in an unfortunate way.