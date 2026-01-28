$3 million QB tops college football best returning quarterbacks list

One collegiate passer stands alone atop the latest projections for the 2026 season. This premier athlete holds a massive Name, Image, and Likeness valuation that On3 estimates at $3 million. His financial portfolio rivals many professional contracts, yet he has chosen to bypass the immediate windfall of the NFL to remain at the university level.

Most scouts and analysts anticipated this signal-caller would declare for the draft following a breakthrough postseason run. He faced a deadline earlier this week to make his intentions known to the league office.

Instead of turning pro, he surprised the college football landscape by opting to return to his current program for a senior campaign. The decision instantly alters the championship picture for the upcoming year.

On3 analyst J.D. PicKell released his ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks on Tuesday and placed this veteran talent at the very top of the list. PicKell cited the player’s experience and physical development as key differentiators from the rest of the field.

The analyst noted that the upcoming season offers a unique opportunity to witness a fully matured version of a player who has already proven himself on the biggest stages.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore secures top spot in 2026 rankings

Dante Moore, who ranks at No. 3 in CFB HQ's 2026 college football quarterback rankings, heads into the offseason as the definitive quarterback to watch after cementing his return to Eugene. PicKell emphasized that Moore projects as the number one quarterback prospect by the conclusion of the 2026 season.

"There's a lot to like about Dante Moore," PicKell said. "I think he'll be your top guy when it's all said and done in 2026."

PicKell highlighted specific performances where Moore displayed elite composure, noting that the quarterback managed to battle through severe weather conditions against Iowa. He also praised the veteran for finding success against Washington despite having virtually no support from a running game in that contest.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) finished the 2025 season with 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and a 71.8% completion rate. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"That all paired with the maturity he possesses both on and off the field to stay at Oregon for another year and then to not flinch in the eye of the hurricane for the majority of the season," PicKell said.

The physical tools remain a major draw for scouts and evaluators. PicKell described Moore as having the arm talent to make every throw required at the professional level. He specifically pointed to the Peach Bowl as a prime example of this ability.

"Like the touch he puts on the football, the ways he can change speeds and layer it over defenders, it's very different seeing it in person," PicKell said.

Moore finished the 2025 season with 3,565 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while completing nearly 72 percent of his throws. Despite these impressive statistics, he has only made 20 career starts. NFL executives typically prefer to see a prospect accumulate at least 25 starts before handing them the keys to a franchise.

"The excitement for me with Dante Moore is I now get the ... fine wine version of Dante Moore," PicKell said. "I really believe now another year is going to yield tremendous dividends."

The Oregon quarterback room will look different around him this year. Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola recently transferred to the program, adding depth to the roster. Meanwhile, high school signee Bryson Beaver announced plans to enter the transfer portal following Moore’s decision to stay.

