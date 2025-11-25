$5.1 million coach emerges as candidate to replace Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State
With Oklahoma State nearing a decision before the calendar flips into December, the Cowboys’ search for Mike Gundy’s replacement has taken a new turn.
Gundy, the school’s all-time wins leader (170-90), was fired after a 3-9 2024 season and a 1-2 start this year, with the university announcing Gundy’s departure on September 23.
Sources close to On3’s Pete Nakos say Oklahoma State’s list includes Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein, alongside USF's Alex Golesh and Alabama's defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.
Texas A&M enters Week 14 ranked No. 3 in the country at 11-0 behind one of college football’s top offenses under Klein’s system, averaging 38.1 points per game (10th).
Klein was a Heisman finalist as a quarterback at Kansas State before a steady climb through coaching ranks and two seasons running an Aggies offense that now ranks among the best in college football.
Klein previously served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 2014-15, before becoming the QB coach at Northern Iowa in 2016 and then returning to Kansas State, where he was the QB coach and offensive coordinator from 2017-23.
Now over two seasons with the Aggies, Klein has played a pivotal role in the emergence of their offense and the development of Texas A&M’s quarterback Marcel Reed, who is in the running for the Heisman Trophy this year.
Klein’s A&M contract runs through Jan. 2027, with a roughly $1.6 million base in year one, plus annual increases, up to a total of around $5.1 million, meaning any suitor would weigh compensation and buyout logistics.
Oklahoma State’s upcoming decision will signal whether the program is chasing an immediate offensive overhaul, prioritizing a recruiter with Power Four ties, or opting for a defensive/structural reset.
Picking an OC-turned-candidate like Klein would set expectations for quick offensive identity changes and, likely, an aggressive approach in the transfer portal and recruiting.
Recent reporting suggests OSU’s athletic department wants clarity as the regular season winds down, with an announcement likely coming over the next week.