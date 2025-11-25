$6 million college football coach emerges as candidate for California head coaching job
The University of California dismissed Justin Wilcox after nine seasons (48-55 overall) following a 31-10 loss to Stanford on Sunday that dropped the Golden Bears to 6-5 on the season.
The decision came amid discipline and turnover issues in that game (13 penalties, three lost fumbles) and a program evaluation by general manager Ron Rivera.
Wilcox was the sixth-winningest coach in program history.
While several names have already been linked to the opening, Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi has now emerged as a potential frontrunner.
On3’s Pete Nakos noted on Sunday that Lupoi is a “prime candidate” to take the California job and return to his alma mater.
Lupoi is a Walnut Creek, California, native and former Cal player who rose through college and NFL coaching ranks, including time as a defensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns (2019), Atlanta Falcons (2020), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021).
Prior to the NFL, he held early coaching stops at Cal (2008-2011) and Washington (2012-2013) and a four-year run at Alabama (including analyst and co‑DC roles), where he won two CFP national championships.
He joined Dan Lanning’s staff at Oregon in 2022 and has since been the architect behind one of the most dominant defenses in college football.
Oregon extended Lupoi’s deal in 2025, keeping him in Eugene through 2027 at $2 million per season.
Reporting indicates the 2025-27 portion of the deal is roughly $6 million, with self‑termination penalties that require Lupoi to pay 50% of the remaining value if he leaves before Feb. 1, 2027, and 25% if before Jan. 1, 2028.
Nakos listed Lupoi among the early targets for Cal due to his Cal roots, West Coast recruiting ties, and experience in high‑profile Power Five programs.
If Cal is seeking a defensive‑minded leader with regional recruiting pull and program familiarity, Lupoi checks all the boxes.