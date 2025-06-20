Illini now

Illinois Lands Fourth Four-Star 2026 Recruit in Cornerback Nick Hankins Jr.

The Illini on Thursday received a commitment from highly regarded Belleville (Illinois) West defensive back Hankins

Jared Shlensky

Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts to a call during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has had one heckuva week. On Wednesday the Illini received a surprise commitment from three-star Texas defensive back Isaiah Williams. A day earlier, Bielema landed the top recruit from Connecticut in Kayden Bennett before singing the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field in the Chicago Cubs' series opener against Milwaukee to put the Illini on the radars of countless Chicago-area recruits.

What would Bielema and the Illini do for an encore? On Thursday, they hit on another four-star recruit – Illinois' fourth from the 2026 graduating class – when defensive back Nick Hankins Jr. announced he is headed to Champaign.

After listing his top five schools almost a month ago, Hankins – a top-10 prospect in the state and a top-30 cornerback in the nation (according to 247 Sports' composite rankings) – ultimately decided on Illinois over Tennessee, Iowa, Ole Miss and Missouri.

It's the latest example of the fine work being put in by Bielema and his staff on the recruiting front – but it's not necessarily all that surprising. Hankins had visited Champaign four times in the past seven months, and Illinois was the last school he visited before committing. Based on his comments to the media after his announcement ceremony, Hankins sounded as if the final choice came down to Illinois and Missouri.

"I want to start a wave," he told KSDK News reporter Corey Miller. "Everybody goes to Mizzou, goes out of state. I want everybody from Illinois to stay in Illinois."

ESPN currently ranks Illinois at No. 9 in the 2026 college football recruiting rankings, and if Bielema and staff continue to add more three- and four-star recruits, the Illini could finish even higher in the final rankings.

