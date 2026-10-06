5 Most Overrated College Football Teams In AP Top 25 Poll After Week 5

The 2026 college football season is quickly approaching the halfway mark.

Week 5 was another hard-fought weekend, as five ranked teams were defeated. The Kentucky Wildcats dropped from the polls despite a close win over South Carolina, while the Florida Gators plummeted after getting spanked by Missouri.

Only 10 teams in the AP Top 25 are still undefeated at this point of the fall.

Who are the most overrated teams following Week 5?

No. 8 BYU Cougars

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) runs for a 21-yard touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's simply no reason that BYU should be moving up two spots for a 17-10 victory against a bad TCU team. The Cougars haven't looked like much of a College Football Playoff contender so far, defeating Arizona 28-17 and Colorado State 41-23.

They've got a solid defense and running game to lean on, but quarterback Bear Bachmeier is going to cost the Cougars if he doesn't play better. In his last two games, Bachmeier has failed to throw a touchdown pass. He went 11/24 for 62 yards against a TCU defense that is giving up 280 passing yards per game.

It feels like only a matter of time until BYU slips up. Notre Dame might expose the Cougars on October 17.

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a close loss to Texas, the Volunteers were underwhelming in a 24-14 victory against Auburn. The quarterback situation is officially a concern for Tennessee, with the program benching freshman Faizon Brandon for George MacIntyre. The change didn't lead to production, as the two combined to complete 11/18 passes for 86 yards and an interception.

Instead, it was the rushing attack that powered the Volunteers. DeSean Bishop racked up 220 yards and all 3 of Tennessee's touchdowns. A win is a win, but it was also Auburn's first road game of the season and the Tigers haven't found their footing under Alex Golesh just yet.

Compared to the rest of the SEC, a relatively manageable conference schedule could keep Tennessee afloat. Either way, the quarterback issues will limit how far the Volunteers can go unless the light suddenly turns on for Brandon or MacIntyre.

No. 19 USC Trojans

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How many times has USC been on this list lately? The Trojans actually dipped a spot in the rankings, but they don't really deserve to be in the top 25 at all.

After failing to dominate lesser competition, USC finally slipped up last weekend with a double-digit home loss to Oregon. Though the Trojans "bounced back" on Saturday, they only defeated Washington 25-21, and had to fight back from a 21-10 deficit in the second half.

Nothing about USC has stood out so far, other than star quarterback Jayden Maiava. Even then, Maiava had his worst game of the season against Washington, completing 21/34 passes for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He's been picked off in 3 of the last 4 games.

The Trojans are back on the road for their next two games. In their only contest away from home this season, USC survived Rutgers, 42-35.

No. 22 Houston Cougars

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) walks off the field after the game against the UCF Knights at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston failed to impress for the second straight week, dipping 2 spots in the polls after a 27-17 victory against UCF. The Cougars trailed 17-0 into the third quarter, and couldn't get much going until UCF backup quarterback Keyone Jenkins was injured.

Sweet helmets, though.

Thinking back to closer-than-expected wins against Oregon State and Georgia Southern, something just doesn't feel right about Houston. The Cougars can prove doubters wrong if they pass an October test that includes a trip to Kansas State, and ranked games against Oklahoma State and Utah.

No. 24 SMU Mustangs

Sep 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee looks on during the first half against the Missouri State Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like USC and Houston, SMU returns to the most overrated list for a second straight week. The Mustangs are well on their way to falling out of the top 25.

After slipping up against Louisville on the road, the Mustangs aren't playing like the same football team. They've legitimately struggled in their last two victories against Missouri State and Boston College

SMU trailed the Eagles 10-6 in the opening quarter. Though they found a way to win, the Mustangs were outgained 322-218 in total yards, and Kevin Jennings threw for just 160 yards. He's only accumulated fewer than 200 passing yards in two games since last season.

Like or not, there's a chance SMU could remain undefeated before it plays its second and last ranked opponent on November 21: Notre Dame.